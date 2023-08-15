Tomorrow’s treasure hunt: Thailand’s lottery craze tracks stars and signs

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

The lottery frenzy continues in Thailand with hopefuls keenly following several notable figures and events to predict the winning numbers for the draw tomorrow, August 16. The hot picks taking social media by storm include homages to celebrities, supernatural hints and unusual happenings.

Noting the ambulance number at a medical facility, some punters are betting their cash on number 5387 which was oddly displayed on the registration of the emergency vehicle. The hospital bed that sparked public interest wouldn’t tilt, adding to the mystique of the selected number.

Celebrity influence also plays a significant role in the lottery numbers selected. Red number plate 0858 on a luxury car recently purchased by pop star Lily for her mother has amassed quite a following among lottery enthusiasts.

In another instance laden with superstition, a large gecko dreamt up by an elderly woman led villagers to unearth a substantial 30-metre trench. The registration number 84-0777 on a backhoe used for the excavation caught the attention of the community.

On a brighter note, a special Chinese calendar release for the lottery has been virally spread by TikTok user nid8857. The hot numbers 258,2548,54,595,904 are being eagerly awaited by many.

On the rather unusual side, a viral video of a cobra has lottery enthusiasts attempting to guess the winning numbers from the reptile’s movements. Obscurely interpreted signs such as snakes, people wearing the number eight, and exiting the house at six o’clock, led to the popular number 986.

Mother’s Day in Thailand was marked with a woman giving birth at a bus station. Local spectators noted down the registration numbers 2806 and 1356 from the rescue vehicles that attended the scene, considering them auspicious due to their association with the nationally celebrated day.

Honouring Luang Puu Heng, a respected monk from northeast Thailand on his birthday, fans are bidding on 79,97,96,69,11 due to the direct associations to his life and birth date.

Intriguingly, serial numbers 72-7679 were spotted on a lorry transporting a sculpture of a revered guru, giving lottery dreamers another number to bank on.

Musical artist, Montree Sritu, posted his ticket online with numbers 618, 904, and 24 teasing his followers that he would buy closer to the draw.

In response to the 78th birthday of Praviat Rotchanarakul, popularly known as Uncle Pom, the retired army chief said…

“This year, I’m 78 years old, soon turning 79. I would like everyone to cherish each other and take care of their health. Thanks to friends and family who came to wish me on my birthday. I wish everyone happiness and prosperity.”

An unusual case of a cobra swallowing three roosters, each worth 30,000 baht, found supporters betting on number 3.5 – the length of the snake in metres.

Religious influences hold weight in many predictions. In anticipation of luck, one lottery player placed a bet combining the numbers 44, 979, 784, and 691 following a religious offering in memory of Thao Wes Suwan.

Follow us on :













Lastly, using the number eight, as instructed by a fortune teller, one player suggested a mega windfall is on the horizon for those choosing the number eight while placing religious offerings.

All eyes will be on the National Lottery draw tomorrow to discover whose predictions might turn out to be true.