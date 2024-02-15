Thai government’s plan to boost NBT channel ratings

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The National Public Relations Committee convened yesterday, led by Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin, to tackle the crisis of low ratings for the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) channel.

Currently languishing in 17th place, NBT faces an uphill battle to resonate with viewers amidst fierce competition.

The committee, comprising top brass from the Government Public Relations Department, dissected the inadequacies plaguing NBT’s outreach efforts. Deputy PM Somsak acknowledged the channel’s failure to effectively disseminate government messages.

Somsak highlighted the channel’s lacklustre presentation.

“NBT’s inability to connect with viewers nationwide is glaring.”

Urging a makeover in content delivery, he stressed the imperative of jazzing up programming to reel in audiences.

Moreover, Somsak castigated government agencies for their archaic approach to public engagement. In an era dominated by social media misinformation, he condemned the reliance on written statements, branding it a PR blunder. Somsak urged agencies to combat fake news head-on and dispel public apprehensions promptly, reported The Nation.

In related news, the Supreme Administrative Court delivered a final blow, dismissing the Prime Minister’s Office secretariat‘s hefty 2.8 billion baht lawsuit against iTV Public Company. The lawsuit, stemming from a joint agreement with Shin Corp to operate a TV station using the UHF spectrum, has been a thorn in the side since 2007, persisting through numerous administrations.

The Supreme Administrative Court’s resolute decision brings an end to the prolonged iTV concession fees controversy, culminating in a dispute that began when the Prime Minister’s Office first took the matter to an arbitration panel in 2016.

In other news, an urgent letter was sent in December last year to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission board chairman by four of its commissioners. The letter, authored by Thanapant Raicharoen, Suphat Supachalasai, Pirongrong Ramasoota, and Somphob Purivikraipong, called for a resolution to public complaints concerning the merger between True Corporation and Total Access Communication.