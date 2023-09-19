Mafia-scan: Nationwide probe into local chiefs’ ties progresses in colourful stages

Photo by Rock Staar on Unsplash

A comprehensive nationwide examination into the possible mafia ties of local chiefs has reached a progression stage of 20-30%. Deputy Interior Minister, Chada Thaiset, disclosed that the gathered data will eventually be organised into zones marked by distinct colours.

The impetus for this initiative stemmed from a distressing incident wherein a highway patrol officer was shot during a dinner gathering at the home of Praween Chanklai, who also goes by the name Nok. Nok, a prominent figure in the local community and a construction industry magnate, hosted this event on September 6 in Nakhon Pathom province.

Chada, tasked by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to oversee the examination, announced yesterday that the committee, under Anutin’s leadership, is formulating a list of potentially powerful mafia-esque politicians. They aim to analyse the extent of influence these individuals have in their respective territories.

Currently, the list remains confidential due to legal constraints, specifically the Personal Data Protection Act. The collected names will guide the stratification of local political influences using a colour scheme, such as red and yellow. Chada revealed the system aims to ensure equitable treatment across all associated departments.

“The list is now 20–30% done, and the collection is now targeted at kamnans and village heads before expanding its working spheres.”

The examination of mafia-like local figures has been incorporated into a fresh batch of Interior Ministry policies. These policies were deliberated yesterday, September 18 at the Rama Gardens Hotel. The meeting was chaired by Anutin and attended by deputy ministers Chada, Kriang Kantinan, and Songsak Thongsri; the permanent secretary Suttiphong Julcharoen; and representatives from associated sectors.

Anutin expressed that the ministry will utilise political apparatus not just to eradicate public vices but also to govern society. He elaborated on other key policies, stating that institutes’ protection refers to any initiative that prioritises the conservation of these establishments.

He added that the ministry will collaborate with local administrations, Metropolitan and Provincial Waterworks Authorities, and related sectors to standardise domestic tap water, making it safe for human consumption, reported Bangkok Post.

