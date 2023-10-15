Thai government denies charging 2,500 baht for airport transport for workers heading to Israel

Picture courtesy of prachachat

The government’s deputy spokesperson, Karom Polphonklang, clarified that the Ministry of Labour has no policy to charge 2,500 baht for bus fare to Suvarnabhumi Airport. He insisted that the travel expenses for working in Israel depended on the exchange rate at that time. The statement was made today, in response to a post claiming that those going to work in Israel need to prepare over 70,000 baht, including 2,500 baht for a bus from the Ministry of Labour (Din Daeng, Bangkok) to Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Karom stated that the Job Placement Department of the Ministry of Labour has verified the information and clarified that it is incorrect. The total cost of travelling to work in Israel is approximately 71,020 baht (US$ 1,956) (depending on the exchange rate), and there are no other expenses except for the following:

1. Pre-travel expenses as actually paid, including a criminal background check fee of 100 baht (US$ 2.75), a passport application fee of 1,500 baht (US$ 41), a health check fee of 3,250 baht (US$ 90), a one-way airfare from Thailand to Israel of approximately 25,000 baht (US$ 688), and a foreign employment fund membership fee of 400 baht (US$ 11), reported KhaoSod.

2. Expenses after arriving in Israel under the Thai-Israeli Job Placement Cooperation Project, including job placement fees paid to Israeli companies and fees for the Thai-Israeli cooperation project, totalling approximately 3,549 Israeli shekels, or around 40,000 baht (US$ 1,101), depending on the exchange rate at that time, according to Israeli law, payable upon arrival in Israel.

“The government is promoting employment for citizens to improve their quality of life, fostering and supporting legal overseas employment. Those who want a job can use the services through the website thaimaengantam.doe.go.th or the Thai Maeng An Tam mobile application,” Karom said.

Today, a group of Thai workers, comprising 88 males and two females, arrived back home from Israel this morning, marking the third group to return. This repatriation was orchestrated by the Thai government. To read more click HERE

