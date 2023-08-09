Unprecedented alliance: Thailand and China team up against transnational cybercrime

Photo via Bangkok Post

In a move aimed at suffocating transnational crime, call centre scams and cybercrime, the governments of Thailand and China have come together in an unprecedented cooperative collaboration.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon yesterday played host to Xu Ganlu, the Vice Minister of Public Security and the hand at the helm of the National Immigration Administration of China.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to foster bilateral cooperation targeted at stamping out crime. Xu Ganlu suggested that assistance from Thailand in law enforcement activities along the Mekong River would be highly appreciated by the Chinese authorities.

The Chinese representative is also scheduled to attend the 26th meeting of ASEAN Directors-General of Immigration Departments and Heads of Consular Affairs Divisions of Ministries of Foreign Affairs (DGICM) slated from August 7 to 11 in Phuket, reported Bangkok Post.

Prawit said…

“The bedrock of Thailand’s foreign policies has always been strongly influenced by Thai-Chinese diplomatic relationships,”

He further underlined that Thailand’s endorsement of the China Policy remains unwavering, particularly given the significant improvements in relations following high-profile visits by representatives from both countries.

Prawit added…

“The potential for mutual benefits between our two nations is tremendous.”

Xu Ganlu highlighted the fact that both nations had agreed to intensify cooperation related to law enforcement, particularly concerning stamping out transnational crime, whilst simultaneously enhancing immigration possibilities.

On a sombre note, Prawit expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people of China following the recent devastating floods that hit several cities in China, Beijing included.

In related transnational crime news, an agreement between Thai and Chinese law enforcement last month signalled an increased effort to crack down on Chinese criminals who have sought refuge in Thailand.

Policymakers from both nations are keen on bolstering cooperation in dealing with significant instances of Chinese criminals fleeing from China to Thailand to evade apprehension. To read more about the story click here.