Airstrike massacre: Myanmar junta turns up the heat

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch Connor7 hours ago
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post.

The situation in Myanmar just escalated. Northwest Myanmar’s Sagaing area felt the full force of a junta airstrike on Tuesday, which reportedly wiped out up to 100 people – children included.

Myanmar’s been a mess since the 2021 coup decided to ruin everyone’s lives and snuffed out a decade of shaky progress. The coup put an end to the civilian government guided by none other than Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Now, the military’s busy flexing its muscles, dropping air strikes and busting out heavy weapons – civilian areas included.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had a thing or two to say about Sagaing’s unfortunate situation. He condemned the attack and urged those responsible to face the music.

Related news

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun did his best to justify the airstrike, saying it was all in the name of restoring peace and stability.

National Unity Government (NUG) spokesman Kyaw Zaw wasn’t buying it, though. He guesses that nearly 100 people met their end in the attack, which involved air force jets and helicopter gunships swooping in without mercy. He slammed the military’s actions as “senseless, barbaric, brutal.”

The aftershocks have rippled across the border as Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha keeps tabs on Myanmar refugees seeking sanctuary in various districts of Thailand. But with chaos reigning supreme, there’s no telling what’s coming next.

HolyCowCm
2023-04-13 13:04
It is just amazing that in this day and age these thug regimes are still able to go on. I think we can just put major blame on dubious arms dealers and the likes of governments such as the CCP…
Aussieroaming
2023-04-13 14:53
I wouldn't have written an article referred to a massacre where some of the victims were burnt to death in the subsequent conflagration as "turning up the heat". At the very least the media headline wording was poorly chosen. The…
kalyan
2023-04-13 15:50
Myanmar Military needs a insider who can start a revolt, unless a considerable force is applied the existing junta will not go. In general Myanmar people are so gentle they are not creating enough force to topple the junta. Gorilla…
Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.