RTA threatens to prosecute draft dodging Thai activist monk

Student activist Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal holds a sign denouncing the compulsory military draft. Picture courtesy of Somchai Poomlard.

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) announced it will prosecute an activist turned monk if he fails to give a valid reason why he dodged the mandatory conscription process.

Phra Netiwit Jaranasampanno faces a court trial and possible compulsory drafting into the army without the benefit of drawing a ballot because of his draft dodging exercise.

RTA deputy spokesperson Maj. Gen. Sirichan Ngathong, said today that Phra Netiwit would be treated like all other Thai men who failed to show up for the mandatory conscription process.

The 27 year old will be called in for questioning within the next month, Bangkok Post reported.

Maj. Gen. Sirichan said…

“If the district office finds that nothing prevented him from reporting, the matter would be referred to police and public prosecutors for legal action, which would include a court trial.

“If found guilty of evading conscription, and he passes the physical examination, he would be drafted next year without participating in a draw.

“The armed forces received good cooperation during the compulsory conscription process this year.

“Phra Netiwit used up his rights to postpone conscription over recent years and was required to participate in the draw in Samut Prakan province on Sunday.

“He failed to do so and a handwritten letter was posted on the net yesterday, presenting his reasons for being absent. One of them was his determination to oppose forced conscription.”

Phra Netiwit expressed in his handwritten letter that he has been against conscription since his high school days in 2014 as he believes it goes against human rights and freedom. He also mentioned that he will leave the monkhood to fight against mandatory conscription in the justice system, to avoid any accusations of abusing religion as an excuse to avoid conscription.

In his letter, he stated that he plans to take his Pali language exams on April 15 and 16 and will leave the monkhood by the end of the month. He requested that people allow him to spend his remaining time as a monk in peace.

Phra Netiwit became a monk in July of last year.

