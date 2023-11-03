Phuket town resident scoops 24 million baht in government lottery

Photo: Freepik

Luck has smiled warmly on a 48 year old Phuket Town resident who recently became an instant millionaire. On Wednesday, November 1, Duangjai Inrod won a staggering 24 million baht in the Government Lottery.

The Talad Neua Subdistrict resident didn’t spare a moment in stepping forward to claim her substantial winnings. With her winning lottery e-tickets in hand, she arrived at Phuket City Police Station at 5.52pm on the day of the draw, merely one hour and 52 minutes after the results were announced at 4pm.

Accompanying Duangjai was Deputy Inspector of Investigation, Police Lieutenant Patcharada Poolpipat. Lt Patcharada was there to verify the authenticity of Duangjai’s claim, which revolved around four tickets bearing the winning number 743951.

The government lottery tickets were bought through the Paotang app, an online platform for purchasing lottery tickets. This was confirmed by Lt. Patcharada, further solidifying the validity of Duangjai’s claim.

The lottery’s structure awards 6 million baht for each winning ticket. Given that Duangjai held four such tickets, her total winnings skyrocketed to 24 million baht. Once this was confirmed, Lt. Patcharada promptly entered the winning information into the daily record, serving as concrete evidence of this life-changing event reported Phuket News.

IN related lottery news, a woman hailing from Lampang, northern Thailand, joyfully secured 100,000 baht in lottery winnings. As per reports, she credited her fortune to the blessings she received from Kru Kai Kaew, a respected spiritual teacher, at Thep Prathan Phorn’s place of worship. The woman revealed her six-year faith in Kai Kaew before the lottery result announcement. Read more HERE.

Despite winning 12 million baht in the government lottery with the number 590417, an elderly Thai woman, Grandma Phuangphet, decided to carry on with her career selling fried chive cakes at the market. The Khun Nai Market was abuzz with excitement as everyone wanted to snap photos with the Grandma. Read more HERE.

