Phuket: British and South African tourists clash in street brawl on Bangla Road

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

A brawl between a group of British and South African tourists on Bangla Road, Patong, Phuket, was reported to local police yesterday morning, January 5.

Injuries were sustained by both parties and the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation was mobilised to send the injured individuals for treatment at Patong Hospital.

Photos of the scene of the incident have been released, however, the exact time and location of the brawl have not yet been confirmed. Foreign volunteers were seen mediating and consoling some foreign men near the east side of Bangla Road.

The identities of the individuals involved were not disclosed by police. According to authorities, the tourists in question have reached a settlement between them, reported Phuket News.

Late December last year, 117 volunteer guards were certified to assist the maintenance of law and order at entertainment venues on Bangla Road after the 4am curfew came into effect. This was part of the Strong Tourism Community (STC) project where volunteer guards are trained and employed, initiated by Tourist Police Commander Lieutenant General Saksira Phueakam. Training included assisting and maintaining tourist safety, as well as first aid knowledge and CPR.

