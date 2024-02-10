Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn hopeful for Thaksin’s release on parole

Photo courtesy of Thailand News

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai Party, has expressed her wishes for the release of her father, convicted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, on parole.

With the possibility of his release looming, Paetongtarn remains uncertain if her father’s name will be included in the Department of Corrections’ (DoC) list of eligible inmates for parole and special parole.

Special parole is typically granted to inmates who are either over 70 years old or who suffer from critical illnesses or disabilities, after serving one-third of their sentence. The DoC has recently compiled this list, and Thaksin appears to meet the criteria for special parole, according to an undisclosed source. However, the final decision rests with the justice minister, who will consider the list of eligible inmates.

Paetongtarn disclosed yesterday that the justice minister had not yet informed her about her father’s potential parole. She further revealed that the Shinawatra family’s residence, Ban Chan Song La on Soi Charan Sanitwong 69, has been diligently prepared for Thaksin’s long-awaited return to Thailand.

“The family eagerly awaits confirmation of his eligibility. But we anticipate his release on parole. I must confess, my excitement grows as the date, Feb 18, draws near.”

After 15 years in self-imposed exile, Thaksin courageously returned to Thailand on August 22 last year. The Supreme Court had previously sentenced him to an eight-year jail term for his past legal cases, which was later reduced to one year through royal clemency.

Upon his arrival at Bangkok Remand Prison, doctors from the DoC decided to transfer him to the Police General Hospital due to his alleged severe illnesses. Justice Minister Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong expects the list to reach the Justice Ministry by Monday, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













However, Thaksin’s journey to freedom is not without its obstacles. He still faces a criminal charge of lese majeste dating back to 2016, and the attorney-general will ultimately decide if he will be indicted, as stated by Prayut Phetcharakhun, a spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG).

Allegedly defaming the monarchy during a trip to Seoul, South Korea, on May 21, 2015, Thaksin’s fate hangs in the balance as the attorney-general deliberates on his case.