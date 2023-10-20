Over 100 victims lured into buying fake concert tickets and perfume

Photo via Facebook/ เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand.

Forty victims, representing more than 100 others, filed a complaint with the police after a Thai woman lured them into buying fake concert tickets and perfume from their beloved Thai singer, Palitchoke “Peck” Ayanaputra.

One of the victims, whose identity has not been revealed, told ThaiRath that Peck’s fans formed a group on social media to talk about Peck and his performances. For an upcoming concert, called The Concert Application Presents Peck Aof Ice InFriendnity Concert, a member of the group named Ning volunteered to buy tickets for the others.

Ning claimed that she knew a lot of influential people in the Thai music industry and could buy the tickets and the perfume produced by Peck at a cheaper price. As a consequence, dozens of fans decided to buy tickets and perfume through Ning. They sent the money to her but never received anything in return.

The victim said she and others trusted Ning because they had met her several times at Peck’s concerts and events. More than 100,000 baht was transferred to Ning’s bank account, but she never gave them the promised products.

Ning always made excuses when the victims asked for the products. Sometimes she would say that she had left them at home or that she had some problems that prevented her from giving the products to the victims. Eventually, Ning blocked all the victims and disappeared, making it clear to everyone that they had been scammed.

The victims decided to gather together to ask the police for help. According to ThaiRath, the police questioned each victim in detail and promised to bring the suspect to justice as soon as possible.

Similar incidents happened to fans of Hong Kong singer Jackson Wang, a famous South Korean girl group Blackpink and many K-pop bands. The scammers drew the victims’ attention with cheaper options and sometimes took the opportunity to scam them when the tickets were hard to get.

