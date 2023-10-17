Spooktacular TikTok tale: Thai mother’s ghost encounter brings lottery fortune and healing

Photo by Syarafina Yusof on Unsplash.

A Thai TikTok user shared a hair-raising ghost encounter while her sick child was hospitalised which led her to win the lottery, and resulted in an astounding improvement in her child’s health.

The TikTok user, aie_phanwisa, revealed the eerie ghost encounter episode that unfolded when she took her sick child for treatment at an unnamed hospital. She encountered a ghostly apparition of a former patient from building nine, who was seeking merit.

She and her child were staying in the first level of building eight, which was adjacent to the morgue. The ghost encounter took place on October 1 around 4am, a period believed to be when the gates of hell opened.

The mother recalled having been at the hospital with her child for more than 17 days. A sudden deterioration in her child’s health, featuring a high fever on September 21 and sudden kidney failure on September 22, had led to hospitalisation.

The medical staff had been tirelessly treating the child’s condition until one day, another child in the opposite bed, who was on a ventilator, claimed to have seen a ghost. The claim was initially dismissed as a joke.

However, the situation changed dramatically on September 30 when a fire broke out near the hospital’s charity building, close to the child’s bed. The fire was swiftly extinguished, averting a potential disaster.

Fluctuating fever

The next day, the child’s lungs were found to be filled with fluid, requiring a procedure to drain the fluid. The child also complained of feeling cold, which the mother attributed to a fluctuating fever and the rainy weather.

In the early hours of October 1, around 3am, the mother, feeling hungry, ordered food and water through an app. She was notified that the delivery rider was approaching and soon received a call from him asking for directions.

As she pushed the door open to collect her order, she saw the rider standing outside. As she struggled to open the second door, the rider had inexplicably disappeared.

A few moments later, the rider appeared from around the building and slowly approached her, asking if she was the one who had ordered the food.

The mother asked if he had picked up the wrong order as she had been waiting for a while, but the rider claimed that he had just arrived. The mother loudly expressed her fear and confusion, alarming a security guard nearby. The rider and the guard were both startled and insisted that the rider had just arrived.

Around 7am-8am, the mother recounted her ghost encounter to the hospital’s cleaning staff. She described the ghost as being slightly taller than one of the cleaning staff.

Ghost merit

The cleaning staff looked at each other and told her that the ghost was seeking merit from her, that he had been a ghost for a long time, having been a terminal cancer patient in building nine, and had committed suicide by jumping off the building. Nurses confirmed the cleaning staff’s account and suggested that she make merit.

In a light-hearted moment, the mother jokingly said that if the ghost wanted merit, he should let her win the lottery, heal her child and let them return home, as she had no money left for food.

She bought lottery tickets for the numbers 12 and 19, which were related to her child’s bed number, and told everyone about it. After a nap, she was awakened by the news of her lottery win, which almost everyone else had also won. The winning numbers were 91.

The next morning, she invited her child and everyone who had won the lottery to make merit together. She also asked the ghost to help reduce the fluid in her child’s lungs.

On October 4, when her child underwent an ultrasound, the doctor was surprised to find that the fluid had almost completely disappeared, reducing from ten centimetres to 2 centimetres.

The doctor congratulated her and patted her child’s head. On October 6, she was told that she would have to stay until October 12 for a thorough examination, but before she had even finished doing her laundry, her child told her that the doctor had said they could go home and continue treatment there.

