Pathum Thani: Man kicks Kratom garden watchman over 1,000 baht argument, denies murder allegation

A heavy-footed man fatally kicked a Kratom garden watchman in the face over a dispute concerning 1,000 baht. The assailant confessed to the attack but denied causing the death. Authorities are swiftly pursuing forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

Station Officer Vorachai Sukying of Khlong Luang Police Station today, November 3, received a report of a dead man in a hut within a Kratom garden. The setting was behind Soi Khlong Sam 11/19, Moo 11, Khlong Sam subdistrict, Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani province.

Officer Vorachai, together with Lieutenant Siraphob Bualuang of the Khlong Luang Police Station, police from the Pathum Thani Evidence Center 1, a duty doctor from Thammasat Hospital and the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, promptly arrived at the scene for inspection.

At the scene, a hut within a Kratom garden, officials discovered the body of a 40 year old man known as Tee, of Burmese descent. The body was found supine, lifeless with a bruised, greenish face, with blood flowing from the mouth and nose.

A thorough examination revealed blood spots on the floor leading up to the hut, and an empty rucksack, with no documents or valuable possessions inside.

A 38 year old Mon man named Saen was questioned, and he stated that the deceased had come to see Chokchai the previous night after having requested 1,000 baht from an older individual and instructed the funds to be transferred into Chokchai’s bank account.

Chokchai had informed the deceased that the money had not yet been received, but the deceased insisted that the older individual had already transferred the funds, leading to a heated argument, reported KhaoSod.

Following the argument, Chokchai kicked Tee in the face, causing him to fall unconscious. Saen attempted to assist the unconscious man by taking him to the hut and asking a Thai friend to drive a pickup truck to transport him.

Upon returning to check on Tee the next morning, Saen found him unresponsive. The police then took Chokchai into custody, the primary suspect, for questioning.

Chokchai initially confessed to kicking Tee once in the face but denied causing his death, asserting that the deceased had a pre-existing epileptic condition. The authorities transported Tee’s body to Chulalongkorn Hospital’s Forensic Institute to determine the cause of death before proceeding with any legal action.

