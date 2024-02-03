Laos introduces direct air link to Bangkok

Photo courtesy of wired2theworld

Laos is set to launch a direct air link between Savannakhet and Bangkok next month.

Lao Airlines, the national carrier, plans to operate three weekly flights starting March 15, creating a seamless connection between the picturesque Savannakhet, nestled opposite Mukdahan, and the bustling Thai capital.

Chanthanom Khampheng, the deputy director of the airline’s commercial and marketing department, highlighted the strategic importance of the new route.

“The national carrier’s initiative aims to boost tourism during Visit Laos Year 2024.”

Thailand has long been a top source of visitors to Laos, with Luang Prabang holding a special place as one of their preferred destinations. The recent launch of a high-speed railway from Vientiane to the Chinese border has further facilitated travel, making the journey to Luang Prabang more accessible than ever.

As anticipation builds for Visit Laos Year 2024, projections from the Chinese news agency Xinhua suggest a whopping 4.6 million foreign tourists are expected to explore the enchanting landscapes and rich cultural heritage of Laos this year, reported Bangkok Post.

Preliminary estimates for 2023 indicate that the country already witnessed a significant influx of at least 2.9 million arrivals.

In related news, Thailand is prepared to back Laos in addressing the Myanmar crisis and other significant issues within the ASEAN region, according to Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara. During a press conference on Monday, January 29, he explained that this support would bolster Laos’s success as the ASEAN chair this year.

Parnpree held discussions with his Lao equivalent, Saleumxay Kommasith, on Sunday to explore Laos-Thailand relations. This meeting took place amidst an ASEAN foreign ministers’ retreat organised by the Laos government, an initiative connected with its ASEAN chairmanship.

In other news, Thai Airways has taken legal action against a passenger who criticised the airline’s decision to divert a Bangkok-Melbourne flight to Sydney due to adverse weather conditions. The airline asserts that the crew followed international safety and security standards and seeks to protect its reputation and that of its personnel.