Inflated holiday airfare prices in Thailand under scrutiny

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, a member of the House of Representatives and a deputy leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), has voiced concerns regarding the inflated airfare prices during the holiday season. He urged the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to scrutinise airlines following passenger complaints about excessive ticket costs, particularly for flights from Bangkok to Krabi.

Public outcry over the exorbitant fares on Bangkok-Krabi flights emerged over the weekend and holiday period, with ticket prices skyrocketing to almost 10,000 baht (US$ 288) and some airline fares exceeding 10,000 baht. Not only did tourists bear the brunt of the high travel costs, but locals residing in the provinces of Krabi, Phuket, or other tourist hotspots also had to shoulder these hefty expenses. As a result, many had to reroute their trips to neighbouring provinces, which further increased their travel costs, reported Sanook.

When asked about how to address this issue, Thanakorn suggested that consumers should plan their travels in advance, especially if they have holiday plans. The Ministry of Transport and CAAT should monitor domestic airfare prices regularly and request cooperation from airlines to offer tickets at reasonable prices. They should also promote public understanding of airlines’ pricing strategies, which are generally based on supply and demand. Avoiding last-minute bookings could help consumers find tickets at more affordable prices.

“I would like to urge the Ministry of Transport, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, or CAAT, and relevant agencies to expedite actions to adjust airfare prices. They should inspect each airline to ensure that they set appropriate ticket prices, increase flight frequencies, add aircraft, and encourage more airlines to compete. This would address the issue and prevent exploitation of the public and tourists, especially during holiday seasons and long weekends. This would also promote the government’s tourism policies and stimulate the country’s economy, an initiative that has been in place since the tenure of General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government. Therefore, it should be continued,” Thanakorn said.