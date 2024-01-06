Hong Kong actor’s extravagant French-inspired penthouse in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of CNA Luxury

In the heart of Bangkok, an anonymous Hong Kong actor has unveiled his secret sanctuary — a lavish 5,000-square foot penthouse offering a jaw-dropping 270-degree panoramic view of the city.

This celeb hideaway, designed by the renowned Soil Studios, combines sleek modernity with the warm allure of a French holiday home, creating an opulent retreat fit for a star.

The actor, who remains unnamed, shares his exclusive abode.

“It’s a sanctuary where I can escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and simply savour the joy of being in a tranquil environment.”

The penthouse, nestled in a prestigious condominium, transforms into a French maison-inspired haven, where every detail has been meticulously crafted. Soil Studios, spearheaded by Alex Ho and OJ Miu, took on the challenge, of erasing the existing features and redesigning from scratch.

The two-storey marvel boasts an open kitchen, a chic dining area, and a sprawling 1,100-square foot outdoor terrace with a 12 metre-long private swimming pool — a sight to behold through 6 metre-high floor-to-ceiling glazing.

The pièce de résistance is the double-storey living and dining space, exuding quiet opulence with a rich material palette and bursts of colour. From a cinnamon-and-fawn-coloured Sellier sofa by French fashion house Hermes to a mesmerising 2.5 metre-tall chandelier made of crystal leaves, the penthouse is a visual symphony against the cityscape.

Entertainment is at the forefront, with an outdoor glasshouse hosting activities from karaoke to spa sessions. The owner, a gourmet and wine connoisseur, explains that the design has been thoughtfully crafted to accommodate social gatherings, ensuring that every guest feels welcome, reported CNA Luxury.

The upper level unveils a master bedroom suite and two guest bedrooms, each meticulously detailed. The master bathroom, entirely clad in grey marble, features a chandelier made of crystal, glass, and stainless glass, adding a touch of timeless luxury.

Follow us on :













In this eclectic yet effortlessly curated space, layers of materials, colours, and patterns create a cosy atmosphere.

“It encapsulates my vision of a perfect sanctuary where every detail has been meticulously [designed] to align with my desires and aspirations.”