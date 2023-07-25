Heartwarming twist: Water park owner forgives thieves, offers job instead

Photo via MGR Online.

The owner of Aloha Water Park in the Isaan province of Sakon Nakhon displayed heartwarming humanity to withdraw a complaint against a couple who stole from him and offered them a job.

A security camera captured the moment when a 29 year old Thai named Sarawut stole food from a shop at the Aloha Water Park on July 4 while his 43 year old wife, Arun, and seven year old daughter acted as lookouts.

Sarawut stole some green tea, evaporated milk, and several other drink ingredients and put them into his tote bag before making a hasty exit on a motorcycle with his family.

The owner of the water park, 42 year old Pitsanu Siripongtanakorn, handed over the evidence at Meaung Sakon Nakhon Police Station and the couple were arrested yesterday, July 24, at their rental house in the province.

The couple admitted to the crime. Arun revealed that she took her daughter to the water park for the first time. When they were about to leave, they noticed that the shop had no staff members and decided to take advantage of the empty premises.

Arun further revealed that she supported her family by selling homemade desserts and stole the ingredients to cut her business costs and make more income.

Pitsanu met the thieves at the police station. Overwhelmed with sympathy upon seeing the child, he decided to withdraw the charges against the couple. Pitsanu expressed concern that imprisonment would leave the young girl all alone.

Pitsanu then offered the couple a job at the water park after learning that they were struggling to make ends meet and faced the risk of eviction from their rental home.

There has been no update on whether the couple accepted the kind offer from the water park owner.

This tale is similar in many ways to the story on Thai social media involving the bodyguard of Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat. Netizens discovered that the bodyguard had a criminal past before joining Pita’s team.

Public opinion is divided. Some called for his immediate sacking, fearing a potential threat to Pita’s safety and the party’s reputation. However, others, together with some party members, argued that the bodyguard had already paid for the consequences of his past actions and should be given a chance to rebuild his life.

The guard is now suspended from his duty. The matter depends on whether Pita will follow the water park owner’s lead and give him a chance to redeem himself.