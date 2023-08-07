Four Thai provinces on high alert for landslides and flash floods due to heavy rain

Picture courtesy of ASEAN Now.

The Department of Mineral Resources has issued a warning for potential landslides and flash floods in four Thailand provinces from today, August 7 and August 9, 2023. The announcement came following heavy rainfall exceeding 100 millimetres within 24 hours, which has significantly saturated the soil on hillsides, making them susceptible to landslides.

Volunteers from the disaster prevention network of the Department of Mineral Resources and local inhabitants of Nan, Mae Hong Son, Tak and Kanchanaburi provinces have been urged to remain vigilant for landslides and flash floods during this period.

Particularly at risk are areas prone to landslides such as Bo Kluea, Pua, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Thung Chang, and Chiang Klang in Nan province; Mueang, Pai, Pang Mapha, Mae La Noi, Khun Yuam, Sob Moei in Mae Hong Son province; Mae Ramat, Mae Sot, Tha Song Yang, Phop Phra, Umphang in Tak province, and Thong Pha Phum, Sangkhla Buri in Kanchanaburi province.

These areas have experienced heavy rainfall, exceeding 100 millimetres within a 24-hour period, and accumulated rainfall over three days exceeding 300 millimetres. This has substantially increased the moisture content of the hillside soil, resulting in a high risk of landslides.

The department has advised disaster prevention network volunteers to stay alert and continuously monitor rainfall amounts. In case of an emergency, they are to warn the local villagers about the potential risk of landslides and flash floods and update the relevant agencies, following the previously trained monitoring plan, reported KhaoSod.

The next 14 day outlook for Bangkok shows the average daytime maximum temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius, with a high for the two weeks of 34 degrees Celsius expected on the afternoon of Friday, August 28. The average minimum temperature will be 27 degrees Celsius, dipping to its lowest on the morning of Tuesday August, 25 at 25 degrees Celsius.