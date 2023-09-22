Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher ‘Lives Forever’ with Thai fans after adopting stray dog from Thailand (video)

Photo via Instagram/ @liamgallagher

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher will “Live Forever” in the eyes of a legion of Thai fans after they learned the charismatic singer adopted a five month old stray dog from Thailand.

Irishman Niall Harbison took to Twitter to share the heartwarming news of Gallagher and his dog, Buttons. Harbison who lives in Koh Samui in the southern province of Surat Thani, is known for his dedicated efforts to rescue stray dogs in Thailand.

Harbison said he set up an online form for netizens interested in adopting a female dog called Buttons. Imagine his astonishment when he saw the Oasis singer’s name on the list. Harbison revealed that he rescued Buttons from a forest in Thailand and had been caring for her before posting the adoption appeal.

Harbison explained that he thought one of his friends or someone had played a prank on him by posing as a famous musician. However, during the interview process, he discovered that the applicant was indeed the genuine Oasis frontman. He told Sky News…

“The name on the form was Liam Gallagher but I thought it was obviously not him. Then the next line was occupation and it was singer. I thought my mates were taking the p*** but I looked into it a bit more and his details all added up.

Gallagher told Harbison that he and his partner had lots of cats at home but they wanted a dog. Gallagher said he followed Harbison on social media and thought Buttons would be perfect for his family.

As of now, Buttons enjoys her new home in England, which is 9,500 kilometres from Thailand. Harbison added that he did not know if Gallagher and his partner changed Buttons’ name after the adoption.

According to ThaiRath, Buttons travelled more than 30 hours by boat, followed by a ferry and a plane to reach her new home in London. Gallagher later shared a video of him playing with Buttons with the caption that said…

“After three months in foster care, she was ready to travel 10,000 kilometres around the world. She was a very brave girl and her life has been changed forever.”

Gallagher who just celebrated his 51st birthday on September 21 received warm wishes from his fans on his Twitter post. Many of his followers also expressed their delight at Buttons’ adoption and conveyed their appreciation for his compassionate act.

“Some Might Say” the enigmatic Oasis singer is a “Rock ‘N Roll Star” “Half the World Away” from Thailand but he’s also an animal lover, “You Know What I mean?”

One of the best and most distinctive walks in the business. And also @liamgallagher 🙏🥰 pic.twitter.com/n76u1lBAZr — Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) September 21, 2023

For those who didn't follow at the time. This was Buttons when she first arrived and "checked herself in". She was so brave 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/KD4WPcGqc2 — Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) September 19, 2023













