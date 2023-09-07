Flash flood rescue heroes: Kalasin’s disaster team saves tree-clinging locals in N.E. Thailand

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

Kalasin’s Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office swiftly came to the aid of locals trapped by flash floods, stuck to trees for up to 14 hours in northeastern Thailand. The local government, led by Thanaset Chaisongkramthanatat, the Mayor of Kuchinarai, called on officials to stay alert and assist affected citizens. Ongoing rainfall has already resulted in flash floods across four districts, significantly impacting agricultural areas and submerging roads.

The rescue operation was launched after a local, 39 year old Thongchai Prakop Saeng, was discovered clinging to a tree in the middle of a flooded paddy field in Bua Khao, Kuchinarai, Kalasin. Thongchai had been stranded for over 14 hours after being swept away by the flash floods while riding his motorcycle home from his paddy field. His calls for help went unanswered until the following morning when another local spotted him and alerted the authorities.

As the rain continues to fall across various parts of Kalasin, flash floods continue to inundate agricultural lands, particularly those near the Phu Phan mountains. According to the latest information from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, floods have affected four districts and five subdistricts, primarily impacting rice farming areas and disrupting road transport, reported KhaoSod.

The affected areas include the Bua Khao subdistrict in the Kuchinarai district, where flooded paddy fields are still prevalent.

In Huai Phueng district, floodwaters have engulfed a 200-metre stretch of Highway 12 between Ban Huai Phueng and Ban Non Sam Khwan, with water levels reaching 30 centimetres. In this area, only large vehicles can pass. Huai Phueng district officials, led by district chief Chanyut Butwong, have initiated a water drainage plan.

In Na Khu district, one subdistrict and two villages have been affected, with flash flood waters still covering paddy fields. Six individuals and approximately 20 cattle are stranded at a local. The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office in Kuchinarai has coordinated with local rescue units to send a motorboat to evacuate the affected residents.

In Khao Wong district, two subdistricts and seven villages have been affected, with floodwaters still covering paddy fields. Meanwhile, Highway 2046, which was previously flooded yesterday, is now passable as authorities have managed to drain the water.

Suphasit Kajaroenyot, the Kalasin Provincial Governor, has ordered all units to monitor water levels and expedite on-site relief efforts for distressed citizens. He has also asked community leaders to alert locals to the dangers posed by the floodwaters and the ongoing rainfall, including potential landslides.

Citizens affected by flooding or facing distress are urged to contact the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department’s hotline, 1784, available 24 hours.

