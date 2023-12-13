Fire disrupts wedding in Rama 3 district: Couple unsatisfied with event organiser’s response (video)

Picture courtesy of Pat Sornprom Facebook

A wedding celebration in the Rama 3 district was thrown into chaos as fire broke out, forcing guests to flee. The newlyweds, Vat and Porn, had hired a local event organiser for their special day but were left unsatisfied with their handling of the incident and the lack of responsibility shown.

Despite the fire, the event organiser quickly focused on preparing the venue for another wedding without showing any regret or taking responsibility for the occurrence.

Porn revealed that the incident occurred during their wedding ceremony on December 10. They had hired the event organiser for 200,000 baht. During the celebrations, the lights started flickering, followed by an odour of burning, and then a fire broke out.

In the ensuing chaos, the couple had to usher their guests out. There were no venue staff present, no fire escape signs, or fire alarms sounding during the incident.

After the guests were safe, the event organiser quickly started redecorating the venue for another event that evening. They showed no remorse and instead, directed the couple to communicate via a company Line group that included the management. The only compensation offered was a stay in Hua Hin, reported KhaoSod.

Porn further expressed frustration with the lack of professionalism shown by the event organiser. Despite understanding that the fire was an accident, they were upset with the lack of responsibility shown and the unprofessional handling of their special day, which had seen relatives travelling from different provinces to attend. The couple has since complained to the Wat Phraya Krai Police Station.

Follow us on :













Vat, a photographer present at the event, said that he had rushed to help guests leave the venue when the fire broke out. He believes the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit as when they tried to douse the flames with water, the fire seemed to intensify. He also suffered damage to his camera equipment, estimated at around 72,000 baht.

When contacted, the event organising company stated that they were aware of the fire, which was caused by a short circuit, and not an actual fire. They claimed that they had discussed the issue with the couple, and there were no hard feelings. They also explained that the Line group was dissolved as they considered the event concluded and did not wish to disturb anyone further.