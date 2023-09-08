Tragic tune: Thai pop star’s brother’s accident hits a sour note

Photo courtesy Khao Sod

The fatal accident involving the boyfriend of Lux, the younger brother of Thai pop star Bai Toey R-siam has seen an arrest. The driver of a white Mazda car who crashed into the motorcycle, resulting in the death of Phuchit Boontho or Phoom, Lux’s boyfriend, has been apprehended.

The 31 year old suspect, Pronsak, was arrested yesterday after the accident occurred on May 4. He initially claimed ignorance about the fatal crash, expressing remorse and apologising for the incident.

The accident took place near the Ngam Wong Wan expressway entrance, Ngam Wong Wan Road, Bang Kraso Subdistrict, Mueang District, Nonthaburi Province. Phuchit was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries after 15 days of treatment. Pronsak, who was apprehended at 6pm by the Rattanathibet Police, Nonthaburi Province, failed to appear for the two previously issued summons.

During the investigation, Pronsak claimed that on the day of the incident, he was driving passengers through a ride-hailing application. After dropping off the passengers, he reached the accident site and fell asleep at the wheel, crashing into what he thought was a footpath or a roadside pole.

He returned to his residence in Klong 3, Pathum Thani Province, and claimed the insurance the next morning to fix his car. He stated he was unaware of causing a fatal accident that night and accepted responsibility for the incident.

Meanwhile, Lux, the younger brother of Bai Toey Ar-siam and boyfriend of the deceased Phuchit, visited the Rattanathibet Police Station to inquire about the incident. Pronsak knelt, raised his hands in apology, and tearfully confessed that he was unaware that the crash had resulted in Phuchit suffering critical injuries and subsequently dying.

He apologised and accepted his guilt. Lux stated that upon learning about the arrest of the culprit, he decided to visit. As for forgiving the suspect, he left the decision to the victim’s family. He expressed gratitude to the police for their efforts irrespective of the case being an accident.

Initially, the authorities charged Pronsak with reckless or dangerous driving, causing damage to persons or property, failing to stop and provide suitable assistance, not reporting to the nearest police immediately, and negligent actions causing death. The case will proceed according to the law.

Follow us on :













In related news, Forex 3D case defendants, including DJ Man and Bai Toey R-siam, face charges and detention; bail requests were rejected by the court. To read more click HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.