Customers dine and dash, leaving Chon Buri restaurateur in a stew (video)

A restaurant owner in Chon Buri province is seeking justice after 20 customers refused to pay a 15,000 baht bill for food and drink. The customers claimed the cuisine was poor despite enjoying the abode’s ambience for over four hours.

The restaurant owner, Ancharika, filed a complaint at Bang Lamung Police Station yesterday, February 12. She accused a go-go bar manager in Soi Bua Khao in Pattaya and her team members of refusing to pay for food and drink and threatening to sue her for operating the business without a licence.

Ancharika explained that the go-go bar manager booked the restaurant for her birthday party. The woman came with about 20 colleagues. They enjoyed food and alcohol from 4am until 8am the next day and the bill was around 15,000 baht.

The go-go bar manager then complained to Ancharika that the food at her restaurant was tasteless and more expensive compared to other places. She also accused her restaurant of slow service. Ancharika said she decided to give the customer a discount of 1,000 baht as way of an apology.

However, the manager still refused to pay the bill, saying she did not want to waste her money on bad food, and offering to only pay 5,000 baht for the alcohol. The bar manager then dared Ancharika to sue her if she wanted the money and threatened to file a lawsuit against Ancharika for opening the restaurant without a licence.

The go-go bar manager and her party just left her restaurant without paying the promised 5,000 baht for the alcohol

Customers feel cheated

Ancharika expressed her dismay, stating that she had only recently opened her restaurant and had not anticipated such significant losses. She revealed that she had to shut down the establishment for a day to borrow funds from a relative to sustain her business.

The legal representative of the go-go bar manager informed TERO News that the restaurant had allegedly deceived them. According to a customer, the restaurant had advertised a promotion offering three bottles of beer for 170 baht instead of the usual 300 baht. Although she agreed to the promotion, she opted to order one bottle of beer at a time due to concerns over its temperature.

The manager said that she and her colleagues ordered more than 20 bottles of beer and the restaurant charged them 100 baht per bottle instead of three bottles for 170 baht. They felt cheated and refused to pay.

Follow us on :













According to the report, Ancharika and the bar manager will settle the matter with police today, February 13.