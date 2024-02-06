Bristol backpacker in bar brawl bloodbath: Brit stabbed in neck in Koh Pha Ngan, Thailand

Photo courtesy of Hotels.com Thailand

A horrifying incident unfolded at Bamboo Bar on Koh Pha Ngan, where a British backpacker from Bristol was attacked, leaving him gushing blood after being stabbed in the neck in a Thai bar brawl.

Hugo Mooney found himself sprawled on the floor of Bamboo Bar on the infamous Full Moon Party island of Koh Pha Ngan, his life hanging by a thread, as horrified bystanders scrambled to stem the tide of blood.

The ghastly incident unfolded on January 28, around 11.30pm, as Mooney and his group of six pals were savouring beers. It was then, as alleged by Mooney, that Israeli national Eliran Alias targeted his female friend with unwelcome advances.

When Mooney intervened, he was met with a savage onslaught: Alias wielding a jagged beer bottle, thrusting it into his neck and unleashing a crimson torrent of blood across the bar.

Fortunately, providence intervened in the form of a vacationing Canadian doctor, who administered vital first aid, pulling Mooney from the brink of oblivion.

Miraculously surviving the ordeal, Mooney was rushed to First Western Hospital before being transferred to Koh Phangan Hospital, where he began his arduous journey to recovery.

Mooney recounted the moments preceding the attack.

“I saw a man acting very strange with girls throughout the night, trying to grab their hands as they walked by and whispering in their ears.”

But his act of chivalry swiftly spiralled into a nightmare.

“At first, I thought he punched me or hit me in the head until my friend screamed saying I was bleeding from my neck.”

In the aftermath, the long arm of the law caught up with Alias, who was promptly apprehended but later released on bail, much to Mooney’s dismay. He alleges that during his visit to the police station to provide his statement, he was coerced into striking a deal with Alias, with a sum of 100,000 euros (approximately 3 million baht) reportedly offered to bury the hatchet, reported the UK Daily Mail.

“The wounds are starting to heal. I’m just a bit angry and upset now. A little bit scared as well.”

While suspicions linger over possible foul play, Police Lieutenant Patcharapol Wanghin from Koh Pha Ngan Police Station assured that the investigation into the attack will progress according to the law.