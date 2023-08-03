Body parts of a foreign man found in trash bag on Koh Pha Ngan

Photo via Matichon

A garbage truck driver today stumbled upon some human body parts in a trash bag at a waste yard on Koh Pha Ngan, an island in the southern province of Surat Thani. It is believed the body parts belong to a foreign man because the shape and size of the body are different from Thai people.

Koh Pha Ngan Police Station officers rushed to the dumpsite at noon to investigate. The human parts were hidden in four layers of plastic trash bags and one sack.

According to the police, the parts in the trash bag included the hip of a man together with his intestines. The hip was about 50 centimetres wide and weighed about 5 kilogrammes.

From the size of the hip and the hair on the man’s head and body, the police believe that the body parts probably belong to a foreign man. Based on the state of the remains, the police estimated that the unfortunate victim met a violent end at least 48 hours before the discovery.

The parts were transferred to the Pha Ngan Hospital for an autopsy. Officers are now searching for the leftover parts of the body in the waste yard.

Matichon reported that as the waste yard had strict access restrictions, only the workers are allowed to enter. Consequently, a garbage truck driver or some workers must have picked up the human parts from a residential area. The garbage truck driver is now being questioned about where he picked up the trash bag.

Aside from searching for the leftover parts and questioning relevant people, police officers are now reviewing security cameras on the island, especially at hotels and accommodations rented by foreigners to trace the origins of the bag.

To prevent any potential suspects from fleeing the island, entry and departure points of the island are temporarily closed.

Follow us on :













This recent incident echoes a disturbing pattern that came to light in Thailand last year. Seven trash bags containing human remains were discovered buried beneath an expressway in Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok. Further investigation revealed that the victim was a 30 year old Thai woman called Pin. She was murdered and chopped up by her jealous boyfriend.

Just a few weeks ago, a missing German businessman, Hans Peter Mack, was tragically found dead and dismembered and concealed in a freezer. His remains were found at a house in Pattaya, and the murderers were tracked down and arrested a few days later.