Bathroom bust up: Thai man accused of sexual harassment at South Korea’s World Scout Jamboree

Photo by Chung Gyeong-jae from Yonhap via AP.

A scout group commander from the North Jeolla province of South Korea accused another Thai scout group leader of being a peeping tom intent of sexual harassment after the man ventured into a woman’s bathroom during the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea. The drama emerged yesterday August 6. A group of 80 scouts and their leaders departed the event, expressing concerns about inadequate safety measures for female scouts.

Kim Tae-yeon, the head of the North Jeolla Provincial Scout Association, claimed that a Thai scout leader followed a South Korean female commander into a women’s bathroom on August 2. The Thai man was discovered inside the bathroom, but he denied the accusation, stating he had mistakenly entered the women’s facility, believing it was the men’s bathroom. He adamantly denied any intent of sexual harassment, maintaining that he had solely intended to take a shower.

Tae-yeon mentioned that over 100 scouts witnessed the incident. The South Korean woman involved revealed that the World Scout Jamboree committee issued only a warning to the man. Dissatisfied with this outcome, she lodged a complaint with the Women and Juvenile Investigation Unit of the police.

Tae-yeon further criticised World Scout Jamboree organisers for not adequately protecting the victim and other members who felt uneasy around the Thai scout leader. The organisers failed to separate them from the suspect and allowed him to continue participating in activities as though nothing had occurred.

The event organisers informed the media that they had already conducted an investigation, confirming that it was not a case of sexual assault. However, they expressed willingness to cooperate with the police’s investigation.

Kim Hyojin, the leader of the Women and Juvenile Investigation Unit, disclosed that officers are currently probing whether the act was intentional or unintentional. They are also considering the possibility of charging the Thai scout leader with unlawful entry into a private space.

The Permanent Secretary of the National Scout Organisation of Thailand, Suthin Kaewpana, clarified to Channel 3 that the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding. The accused Thai leader had rushed to shower and had not noticed the signage indicating a women’s bathroom. Suthin explained that the Thai commander’s singing in the shower caught the attention of the South Korean Scout Commander. The accused commander was temporarily suspended from his responsibilities and would remain under the custody of the event organisers until the event’s conclusion.

The World Scout Jamboree in South Korea, scheduled from August 5 to 12, is set to host over 40,000 participants from 155 countries. However, as reported by Le Monde, 4,500 British participants withdrew from the venue on the second day due to various inconveniences.

Apart from concerns about female scout protection, the organisers of the World Scout Jamboree faced criticism for their lack of professionalism. The event location received backlash from several scouts due to the absence of shaded rest areas, proper bathroom facilities, nursing beds, and sufficient drinking water.

Numerous attendees suffered from heat-related illnesses due to insufficient amenities and the intense summer climate. Additionally, complaints arose about flooding in the camping area and the accumulation of trash within the premises. Some even called for the event’s cancellation. Nevertheless, the organizers remained resolute in continuing the event according to the original schedule, concluding on August 12.