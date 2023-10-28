Riverfront walkway project collaboration between Bangkok Met Administration and Royal Thai Navy

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A cooperative venture between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) to supervise a riverfront walkway project has been launched. The riverfront walkway will connect multiple tourist attractions along the Chao Phraya River on the Thon Buri side.

Chadchart Sittipunt, the governor of Bangkok, confirmed the BMA’s intention to construct the riverfront walkway, which would extend from Wat Kalayanamit Woramahawihan to Wichai Prasit Fort. The latter is within an RTN compound. The walkway’s construction is set to be discussed next week, following a meeting with the chief of the RTN, Adung Phan-iam.

In addition to Wichai Prasit Fort, the RTN compound also includes the Thon Buri Palace of King Taksin the Great, another historical attraction. Chadchart acknowledged RTN’s recognition of the project’s importance for facilitating tourist activity while also maintaining the security of their office zone.

The Fine Arts Department will also be brought into discussions, given the riverfront walkway’s route along several historical sites. The governor outlined the riverfront walkway’s planned route, starting from Wat Kalayanamit Woramahawihan, crossing the Bangkok Yai Canal to Wichai Prasit Fort, and then following the Arun Amarin Road to other tourist destinations, such as Wat Arun and Wang Lang Market. Additionally, tourists will be able to walk from Wat Kalayanamit to the Phra Pokklao Sky Park.

The riverfront walkway’s design is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Chadchart also disclosed the BMA’s plans to construct a promenade along the Klong San, connecting the Santa Cruz Church, the Princess Mother Memorial Park, and Tha Din Daeng Road in the Klong San district.

Improvements have already been made in the Kudi Chin community, where the Santa Cruz Church is located. These include renovations to an existing walkway, the installation of street lamps, and the addition of gardens, all aimed at enhancing the landscape.

