Army investigates mysterious disappearance of 200,000 litres of diesel in Saraburi

Picture courtesy of rawpixel, Freepik.

An ongoing probe is being conducted by the army headquarters into the mysterious disappearance of over 200,000 litres of diesel from the Ordnance Materiel Rebuild Center situated in Saraburi province last year, as disclosed by a representative of the army.

Deputy spokesperson of the army, Major General Sirichan Ngathong, stated that an internal army audit team noted potential irregularities in the usage of oil at an army unit in Saraburi province, and relayed this discovery to the army headquarters. A subsequent, more thorough investigation was ordered by the army headquarters, the results of which are still pending, she added, reported Bangkok Post.

The representative highlighted the standard procedure of the army to dispatch internal audit teams to monitor vital supplies such as oil, explosives, weapons, and ammunition across all army units nationwide.

Recent reports have shed light on the suspicious disappearance of 215,897 litres of B7 high-speed diesel from the storage facility of the Ordnance Materiel Rebuild Center in the 18th Military Circle in Saraburi last year. This finding was reported to the army headquarters in May this year, leading to the initiation of an additional investigation in June.

In related news, the Royal Thai Army and Police swooped to arrest a group of drug traffickers operating between Thailand and Laos two weeks ago and confiscated over 100,000 tablets of illicit substances. The operation unveiled a drug trafficking route originating from neighbouring Laos, with deliveries strategically timed before Buddhist holy days, as Laotians traditionally abstain from immoral activities on such sacred occasions.

The arrest operation, led by Rutthaphon Naowarat, the head of Buriram Provincial Police, Narongsak Phromtha, the deputy head of Buriram Provincial Police, and Kongchat Lueangsomthap, another deputy head of Buriram Provincial Police.

The planned drug bust was executed under the guidance of Wichan Krachangpoth, deputy director of Buriram Provincial Police and head of the narcotics suppression unit.

Follow us on :













This operation saw the collaboration of multiple units, including soldiers from the 22nd Special Warfare Group, Suranaree Task Force, the Royal Thai Army, the 26th Special Forces Regiment, and administrative officers from Mueang Buriram, Satuek, and Ban Dan districts, in addition to Buriram Provincial Police. Read more about the story HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.