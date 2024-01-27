AIS introduces new points scheme

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Advanced Info Service (AIS) plans to transform its AIS Points programme into a cutting-edge platform with tailor-made privileges through a collaboration with partners across diverse industries.

AIS customer and service management chief Jaiporn Srisakul explained that the revamped platform will cater to the individual lifestyles of its 49.1 million customers, employing data analytics to craft personalised privileges using the innovative earn-burn-excitement model based on accumulated points.

“We are evolving into the AIS Points platform, pooling the might of partners to amplify convenience for our customers using the platform.”

The new plan will begin during the Chinese New Year festival, with a 11-day giveaway of 11 million welcome bonus points. Customers can dive into a captivating campaign where one point unlocks exclusive privileges and discounts at over 50 premier stores in Yaowarat. Moreover, younger generations will revel in exclusive perks at Siam Square and other top-notch brands.

“Beyond network quality, our mission is to pamper customers with value-added services and solutions, enriching their lifestyles.”

Under the AIS Points model, points accumulate through usage and smartphone purchases with AIS, offering the flexibility for customers to transfer points from a plethora of partner activities. A strategic alliance with the Point X platform and the MAAI by KTC application has recently been forged, expanding the array of partners. Points can now be redeemed for privileges, spanning discounts on products, services, smartphones, and gadgets available via AIS, reported Bangkok Post.

Jaiporn ensures customers they won’t be short of options.

“We’re not stopping here – our collaboration with partners across all categories is expanding continually.”

With a staggering 2 million participating stores nationwide, customers can conveniently redeem AIS special offers via the myAIS app, adding an extra layer of ease to the process.

Jaiporn reveals that an ongoing lucky draw campaign where customers can unleash their points for a shot at exciting rewards.

Last year witnessed AIS customers unleashing a staggering 1.4 billion points.