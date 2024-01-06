10,000 flock to Chiang Rai for monk’s 60th anniversary

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The grand celebration of the 60th birthday of the revered Buddhist monk, Phra Khuva Boonchum, which takes place today, January 6, also commemorates his four remarkable decades in monkhood.

Worshippers gather for a religious celebration in Wat Phra That Doi Wiang Kaew, Chiang Rai province, marking the 60th birthday of the esteemed Buddhist monk, Phra Khuba Boonchum, also known as Nanasamvara.

The festivities, spanning from January 7 to 9, promise an array of spiritually enriching activities. From the noble act of granting scholarships to novice monks and students to the sacred ritual of sprinkling water onto Phra Khuba Boonchum, each moment is etched in reverence. The echo of insightful sermons will resonate through the monastery in Chiang Saen district, amplifying the teachings of the venerable monk.

Phra Khuba Boonchum, dubbed the monk of three nations, has left an indelible mark through his arduous solitary meditation practices in caves across Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos. His devoted followers in Myanmar affectionately know him as Mong Pong Sayadaw. Police General Montri Yimyaem, the chairman of the Doi Wiang Kaew foundation, sheds light on the meticulous preparations underway.

“The temple spares no effort, providing every participant with statuettes of Phra Khuba Boonchum, making this celebration truly divine. Pavilions, extra parking spaces, restrooms, and an almshouse have been meticulously arranged to accommodate the multitudes of attendees.”

Anticipation is soaring as the temple braces for an influx of followers not only from Thailand but also from Myanmar, Laos, and China, reported The Nation.

The spiritual magnetism of Phra Khuba Boonchum transcends borders, drawing together a diverse tapestry of devotees seeking solace in the monk’s teachings.

In related news, revered monk Luang Phor Phat of Wat Huai Duan, famously known in Nakhon Sawan, has passed away at the age of 101 on November 24, having served as a monk for 77 years. Born on May 12, 1922, in Ban Sa Thaen, Yan Matree Sub-district, Phayuha Khiri District, Nakhon Sawan, Phatthan was ordained in 1946 at Wat Sa Thaen.