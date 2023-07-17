Online exposé reveals shocking hygiene standards at Thai dental clinic with ‘recycled’ braces

Picture courtesy of @Itscalledkarma0 Twitter

An online exposé has been circulating recently highlighting the shocking condition of a dental clinic’s tools and equipment, raising concerns about health and safety standards. Quick replacement of used equipment, hiding the act from the owner, was a technique employed by some employees to service clients.

The revelation came to light on Twitter when a user, observing the behind-the-scenes happenings of a dental office, warned the general public about the precarious hygienic conditions plaguing one dental clinic in an undisclosed location. The post shared images of various dental tools that seemed unclean and not properly sterilised. Amongst the shared images was an alarming exposition of the so-called recycling practice of orthodontic braces, in which brackets removed from completed cases were reused.

The Twitter user included a caption to the post, revealing how forceps and other tools were kept amongst other unsterilised equipment. They also revealed the systematic routine of reusing dismounted brackets from completed orthodontic patients on others after a rudimentary wash — a clear violation of clinical hygiene protocols. The thread also included hashtags connected to the province of Chiang Mai, raising suspicions about the location of the concerned clinic, reported KhaoSod.

”Some parts of the orthodontic braces that had been removed are burned to eliminate the leftover adhesive (as evident from the burn marks). After that, the burn marks are sanded off, blown away for darker regions, then reused.”

Pictures were posted showing the tool storage cabinet (deemed to be in active use), a spittoon, and a container holding dental floss — some of which appeared to have undergone sterilisation while others did not.

The Twitter informant claimed that employees of the place tried to secretly replace used tools and accessories with new ones for the clients while trying not to alert the owner. Further highlighting that this thread was revealing facts, the insider Twitter user stated…

“It’s all true but, at present, we cannot disclose the location. This may impact the livelihood of the workers as they are contractually bound to work until the end of 2023 at the said establishment.”

This shocking revelation underscores the necessity to maintain stringent hygiene standards, particularly in healthcare settings.