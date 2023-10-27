Thai tourism bodies urge government to rebuild confidence with Chinese tourists

Photo: Bangkok Post.

The Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) and the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) called on the government to restore confidence in Chinese tourists via mainland tour agents, emphasising that this approach can guarantee tourist safety.

TCT president, Chamnan Srisawat, suggested that the government should exercise caution before deciding on a permanent exemption from visas for the Chinese market. The impact of the five-month exemption that concludes in February next year should be assessed first, he proposed.

Chamnan highlighted the potential benefits of the visa-free policy to the tourism industry if it was accompanied by additional efforts to motivate tour operators in China to produce tour packages for their clients.

The visa exemption, he argued, should be a motivator for tour operators to propose more tour programmes, a suitable option for Chinese tourists who are hesitant to visit Thailand due to rumours of crimes against tourists.

Chamnan considered the recent signing of a letter of intent between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and eight Chinese companies as a positive move, as the online channels operated by these large corporations should gradually help to eliminate negative content about Thailand.

Thai roadshow

Chamnan suggested that if the Thai government were to publish a list of approved tour companies that adhere to safety standards for tourists, it would generate positive word of mouth, encouraging more visitors from China.

“The next step following the letter signing is to arrange a roadshow in China to give government representatives and tourism operators in Thailand the chance to directly communicate with outbound tour operators there, encouraging them to increase tour package sales.”

ATTA President Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn noted that over the past few months, outbound tour operators in China have been marketing tour packages to Singapore and Malaysia rather than Thailand due to diminished tourist confidence.

Sisdivachr agreed with Chamnan that a roadshow for tour agents in China is necessary, as Thailand needs to utilise all available strategies to restore confidence before implementing a permanent visa exemption reported Bangkok Post.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the TAT governor, stated that it is predicted that 4 to 4.4 million Chinese tourists will visit Thailand this year. She conceded that the agency recognises the need to do more to eliminate negative online content about Thai tourism, replacing it with positive news about the country.

