Meta Thailand leverages AI for enhanced ROI and growth of reels

In an economic climate that continues to pose challenges, Meta Thailand is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the return on investment for businesses and advertisers. The company is also concentrating on the development of Reels, their short video clip service that serves as a competitor to TikTok.

Prae Dumrongmongcolgul, the country director for Meta in Thailand, said…

“We plan to leverage our strong global user base of 3.88 billion monthly active users and 65 million Facebook users in Thailand.”

Meta, she added, can provide a platform for a wide array of businesses to connect with relevant audiences and generate numerous opportunities.

AI technology, as utilised on Meta platforms, allows for a more personalised content experience that aligns with user preferences, including Reels videos. The use of this personalisation technology has led to a 24% increase in Reels content consumption on Instagram, and a 7% increase in time spent on Facebook.

In the previous year, Meta launched the Meta Advantage Suite, a collection of products and tools designed to streamline the ad creation process and assist advertisers in connecting with the appropriate creative assets and audiences at the right time. The integration of AI with the suite has resulted in a 34% increase in ad impressions while simultaneously reducing the price per ad by 16%, yielding a superior return on investment for advertisers.

Prae said…

“We’re using AI to improve the performance of ads for businesses, including a first look at Meta’s AI Sandbox that is testing generative AI capabilities for advertisers.”

Focusing on the rapid growth of Reels across the Asia-Pacific region, the company reported that the number of daily Reel plays reached 200 billion in the second quarter. The content from Reels reshared on Facebook and Instagram has doubled from last year.

With over 50% of time spent on Meta platforms in Thailand dedicated to video watching, Reels has become a crucial component of Meta’s discovery engine, which continues to expand and drive engagement. Approximately 40% of Thai respondents indicated that videos are now one of their top three means of discovering and assessing products.

Reel ads are now utilised by more than 75% of Meta advertisers, with Reel’s revenue run-rate exceeding US$10 billion globally, a significant increase from US$3 billion the previous year.

Tharinat Phatthararangrong, head of Global Partnership of Facebook Thailand for Meta, added that travel, “behind the scenes,” dance, pets, and music trending are the top five Reels content categories in Thailand. Monetisation opportunities are available to creators through in-stream video advertising.

The company is also emphasising personalisation and one-on-one interactions via Meta’s business messaging application, which facilitates business discussions between business owners and consumers. Over 1 billion people worldwide connect with businesses through Meta’s messaging app every week, reported Bangkok Post.

According to last year’s data from Boston Consulting Group and Meta, 78% of Thais message businesses at least once a week, and over 65% of advertisers in Thailand currently use the firm’s Click-to-Message ads service.

In July, Meta launched Threads, a new text-based conversation app designed for sharing text updates and public conversations. Threads received over 100 million sign-ups within five days of its launch, making it the fastest-growing app with 10 million daily users globally.

“This app is to create a public community space similar to Instagram that stimulates conversations and reactions in a positive and creative way,” said Tharinat.