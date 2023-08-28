Phuket Marine Office warns boats of upcoming harsh sea weather

Harsh weather and high waves leads to boats being advised to stay off the open seas.

Phuket’s Marine Office has issued a stern warning to all boat operators due to the approaching turbulent weather, especially at sea. This advisory comes as the Thai Meteorological Department’s South Western Meteorological Center predicts strong wind, large waves and heavy rainfall in the upper Andaman Sea from tomorrow through Saturday.

The forecast, delivered by Nachapong Pranit, Director of Marine Office 5 Phuket Branch, suggests that the southwest monsoon over the upper Andaman Sea and Southern Thailand’s west coast is set to intensify. This change in weather is likely to bring about substantial rain, with some areas experiencing extremely heavy downpours.

that are set to be most affected include the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi.

In light of these developments, the Marine Office warning urges residents to remain vigilant of the severe conditions. Forecasts predict wind waves in the upper part of the Andaman Sea reaching heights of two metres, and up to three metres in thundershower areas – unsafe for most boats.

The advisory implores all ships to proceed with caution and avoid thundershower areas. It particularly advises small boats in the upper part of the Andaman Sea to remain ashore.

Nachapong also put out a reminder in which he highlighted the need for boat operators to adhere to Marine Department Announcement no. 234/2564, issued last year. This regulation stipulates that all boats less than ten metres long must remain ashore during periods of high waves and turbulent seas, such as from tomorrow to Saturday.

Boat operators are also required to ensure all mandated safety equipment is onboard and fully operational. This includes complying with all safety protocols, like providing life jackets. The warning emphasises the importance of safe passage at sea, taking into consideration the prevailing weather conditions and weather each boat is of sufficient size and stability to withstand the harsh storms.

