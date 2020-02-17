Cooler weather in north, cloud and possible rain in south | The Thaiger

The TMD (Thailand Meteorological Department) says that another high-pressure system originating in China is covering Thailand’s north-east and affecting weather in the South China Sea, while weak easterly winds continue to prevail across the Gulf of Thailand.

The forecast is that cool to cold conditions will prevails in the mornings across the North and the Northeast. Temperatures in the North are likely to fall up to 2-4 degrees C in the North and 1-2°C in the Northeast, the Central and the East regions.

The southern areas of Thailand are likely to see more cloud with a chance of rain, especially tomorrow.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows…

Northern region: Cool to cold weather in the morning; temperature lows of 13-19°C and highs of 32-37°C; temperature likely to drop to 4-14°C on hilltops.

Northeastern region: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 15-20°C and highs of 35-37°C; temperature likely to drop to 11-15°C on hilltops.

Central region: Partly cloudy and cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 18-22°C, highs of 36-37°C. Eastern region: Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 32-37°C; waves a metre high.

Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 20-24°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves a metre high.

Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 33-36°C; waves 1-2 metres high. Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 34-37°C.

Bangkok’s forecast over the next five days…

Chiang Mai’s forecast over the next five days…

Phuket’s forecast over the next five days…