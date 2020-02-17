image
image
Connect with us

Thailand

Cooler weather in north, cloud and possible rain in south

The Thaiger

Published

17 hours ago

 on

Cooler weather in north, cloud and possible rain in south | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

The TMD (Thailand Meteorological Department) says that another high-pressure system originating in China is covering Thailand’s north-east and affecting weather in the South China Sea, while weak easterly winds continue to prevail across the Gulf of Thailand.

The forecast is that cool to cold conditions will prevails in the mornings across the North and the Northeast. Temperatures in the North are likely to fall up to 2-4 degrees C in the North and 1-2°C in the Northeast, the Central and the East regions.

The southern areas of Thailand are likely to see more cloud with a chance of rain, especially tomorrow.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows…

Northern region: Cool to cold weather in the morning; temperature lows of 13-19°C and highs of 32-37°C; temperature likely to drop to 4-14°C on hilltops.

Northeastern region: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 15-20°C and highs of 35-37°C; temperature likely to drop to 11-15°C on hilltops.

Central region: Partly cloudy and cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 18-22°C, highs of 36-37°C. Eastern region: Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 32-37°C; waves a metre high.

Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 20-24°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves a metre high.

Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 33-36°C; waves 1-2 metres high. Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 34-37°C.

Bangkok’s forecast over the next five days…

Cooler weather in north, cloud and possible rain in south | News by The Thaiger

Chiang Mai’s forecast over the next five days…

Cooler weather in north, cloud and possible rain in south | News by The Thaiger

Phuket’s forecast over the next five days…

Cooler weather in north, cloud and possible rain in south | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus

21 Vietnamese fishermen taken for coronavirus testing in Songkhla

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

17 hours ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

21 Vietnamese fishermen taken for coronavirus testing in Songkhla | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nothing, NOTHING, is going to stop the obligatory 'selfie' with the Vietnamese crew - The Nation

21 Vietnamese crew from four Vietnamese fishing boats looking for sea cucumbers have been taken ashore to a Songkhla Navy hospital by Royal Thai Navy officials last night. They are being quarantined whilst being tested for coronavirus.

Sea cucumbers are echinoderms from the class Holothuroidea. They are marine animals with a leathery skin and an elongated body containing a single, branched gonad. Sea cucumbers are found on the sea floor worldwide.

The Songkhla Naval Base Hospital’s medical team has now screened the entire crew following a report that the Vietnamese boat had travelled to China since the start of the outbreak. Concerns were raised when Maritime Information Sharing Centre was informed on February 14 that foreign ships searching for sea cucumbers had also encroached into Thailand’s maritime zone.

Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam share parts of the Gulf of Thailand.

Its name in Malay and Khmer translates as the “Gulf of Siam”. In Thai, the gulf is historically known as Ao Sayam. In Vietnamese it is known as Vịnh Thái Lan.

Of the fishermen brought ashore, 16 didn’t show any symptoms of coronavirus while the condition of the other five, who have now been screened, is yet to be confirmed.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thai Life

Three Thai lottery winners take home 6 million baht each

The Thaiger

Published

18 hours ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

Three Thai lottery winners take home 6 million baht each | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Winner Suwarn Sinthao, owner of a convenience store in Thailand's north east - Khaosod

781403. That’s the magic six numbers you needed for yesterday’s lottery, which would award you with a grand prize of 6 million baht if you had a winning lottery ticket. Three people won, a convenience store owner in Nakhon Ratchasima and married couple from Rayong.

Suwarn Sinthao bought her ticket hoping to win a three-number prize of 4,000 baht but when she realised that she had all 6 numbers she just sat down and cried. Khaosod News went to interview Suwarn the store owner in Nakhon Ratchasima, along with lots of friends, relatives and well-wishers. Suwarn said she purchased the ticket using the numbers on an old car she had seen in a dream.

She says she will be using the money to pay off the family’s debts and the rest to renovate her store and home. She says she’ll also donate some of her winnings.

The other winners were a married couple from Rayong. 43 year old Sompong Raethuan and 32 year old Wimon Molatin filed a report at the Pluak Daeng Police Station after realising they had won 2 first prizes brining their total winnings to 12 million baht. They say they’ve been using the same sequence of numbers for a long time. The couple work at a local factory and the tickets were purchased at a market in the Pluak Daeng District, north-west in the Rayong Province. The say the money will be invested for future plans whilst both will continue to work in the factory.

Congratulations to all the winners. The next government lottery draw will be on March 1.

SOURCES: Khaosod | Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thai Life

Police say the ‘Skullbreaker Challenge’ could lead to injury, death and jail terms

The Thaiger

Published

19 hours ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

Police say the ‘Skullbreaker Challenge’ could lead to injury, death and jail terms | The Thaiger

Thai Police are warning teenagers against copycat versions of a idiotic and dangerous craze known as the ‘Skullbreaker Challenge’ citing victims ending up with spine and head injuries. And even death. The online fad, gaining notoriety on social media, involves tricking someone into jumping into the air before friends on either side kick the player’s legs out causing them to fall heavily on their back.

Doctors say the online fad, which originated in South America, is potentially “deadly” and could easily harm the skull, brain and neck bones. The Thai Medical Services chief Somsak Akkslip says the Skullbreaker Challenge is life-threatening as the victim’s head can hit the ground, with deadly consequences.

“The consequences could be horrific. The victim’s skull will be broken and nerves will be damaged, with bleeding in the brain.”

Thai police and doctors are fearful Thai kids and teenagers will be inclined to experiment with the fad after the popularity of clips posted on social media. Police remind people who are responsible for causing severe injuries to others, especially when the harm is pre-meditated, will face jail terms of between 2-10 years.

“Specifically, if a victim is seriously injured, his friends can be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail and pay a maximum fine of 200,000 baht under the law’s Section 297.”

Police are asking parents and teachers to educate kids about the dangers of the Skullbreaker Challenge and urging them not to imitate the ‘game’ or caving into peer pressure.

This report examining the latest stupid online craze from NBC, Florida…

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ. | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.

ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล5 days ago

ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน

อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ | The Thaiger
อาชญากรรม1 week ago

อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ

Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends? | The Thaiger
Patong2 weeks ago

Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?

Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why? | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?

หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า | The Thaiger
คลิป3 weeks ago

หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า

ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล4 weeks ago

ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก

เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน4 weeks ago

เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป

ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020 | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน4 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020

ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย4 weeks ago

ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ

กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก4 weeks ago

กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0 | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก4 weeks ago

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก4 weeks ago

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก4 weeks ago

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF) | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน1 month ago

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)

Trending