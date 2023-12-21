Cold wave from China hits Thailand: Significant temperature drop and heavy rain forecast

Picture courtesy of Eutah Mizushima, Unsplash

Thailand is currently under the influence of a new surge of high-pressure area or cold air mass from China, as declared by the Thai Meteorological Department. This has resulted in a drop in temperature across the country, with the north-eastern region experiencing a decrease of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius, and the capital city, Bangkok, seeing a drop of 5 degrees. The department also warns of a heavy to very heavy rain forecast for the southern region today.

This cold air mass has enveloped the upper part of Thailand and the South China Sea, resulting in colder weather and stronger winds. The northern region will see a temperature decrease of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, central Thailand and the eastern region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, will experience a drop of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, and the upper southern region will see a decrease of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

The mountainous areas of the northern region are on alert for cold to severe cold weather with the lowest temperatures between 3 and 13 degrees Celsius, and the possibility of frost in some areas. Similarly, the mountainous areas of the northeastern region are expecting cold to severe cold weather with temperatures dropping to between 6 and 12 degrees Celsius.

The public in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the cold weather and to be cautious of potential hazards from wildfires caused by dry weather and strong winds, reported KhaoSod.

In addition, a strong northeast monsoon that is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region will intensify. Along with this, from December 22 to December 25, a low-pressure cell over the lower South China Sea will likely move across the lower southern region and Malaysia to the lower Andaman Sea, resulting in heavy to very heavy rain in some areas of Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Trang, and Satun provinces.

Residents in the lower southern region are advised to beware of severe conditions caused by heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could result in flash floods and runoff, especially in areas near mountain slopes and low-lying areas.

The wind waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be more forceful from December 22 to December 25, with waves 2 to 4 metres high. In areas where there are thunderstorms, the waves could be higher than 4 metres. The Andaman Sea will have waves about 2 metres high. In areas where there are thunderstorms and far from the coast, the waves could be higher than 2 metres.

People living on the eastern coast of the southern region should be aware of inshore surges. All ships in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the Gulf of Thailand should refrain from leaving the shore during this period.

The Thai Meteorological Department urges the public to follow the weather forecast on the Thai Meteorological Department’s website http://www.tmd.go.th or at 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, available 24 hours a day. The next announcement will be issued on 21st December 2023 at 5pm.