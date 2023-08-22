Pattaya roadwork hazards exposed as woman flips car in early morning accident

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

A woman driver lost control of her vehicle, collided with a barrier, causing the car to overturn on a road in Chon Buri. The roadworks accident occurred around 4am today when Pattaya was undergoing widespread road surface drilling.

Chonlawit Athipansi, Deputy Inspector (Investigator) of Pattaya City Police Station, and his team were informed of the car accident on Sukhumvit Road, before Wat Bun Kanjanaram intersection, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri Province.

The Honda car involved in the accident was found severely damaged on the road near the roadwork. The driver, a 28 year old woman named Siwaporn, was found with minor injuries. The scene of the accident showed signs of recent roadworks with barriers erected for safety.

An eyewitness to the accident, 29 year old Chakrawut, stated that he saw the woman driving along the road before she encountered the roadwork zone. It appeared she did not see the barrier and slammed into it, resulting in the car flipping several times. Chakrawut, who was riding his motorcycle behind the woman with his younger brother, rushed to help the victim out of the car and informed the authorities.

Police recorded evidence and planned to review CCTV footage around the roadwork to ascertain the cause of the accident. It was reported that Pattaya currently has numerous city-wide roadworks projects. However, many of these projects lack clear warning signs and adequate lighting, leading to multiple crashes.

Despite this, there has been no action taken to rectify the issue of roadwork causing accidents, reported KhaoSod.

Last month, roadworks on a Bangkok highway caused significant damage to locals when an accident saw pieces of the elevated roadway come crashing down. A portion of the On Nut-Lat Krabang elevated road project that stretches for 600 metres, from Lotus’s Lat Krabang to Jorakay Noi Police Station, unfortunately, gave way on July 10. Tragically, two lives were lost as a result and a further 12 individuals sustained wounds in the road collapse.