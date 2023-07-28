Toll-free travel treats: Thailand’s EXAT suspends expressway fees to ease the burden on residents

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) today announced that toll fees for three major expressways will be suspended on select dates this year, to ease travel and lessen the financial strain on residents.

To make commuting smoother and friendlier to the pocket during the upcoming holiday season, EXAT has provided toll-free access to the following expressways: Chaloem Maha Nakhon Expressway and Si Rat Expressway in Bangkok, and Udon Ratthaya Expressway. This move is seen as part of an effort to reduce the financial load on citizens.

This fee exemption will be in effect on July 28 and August 1 and 2, chosen dates which align with the festivities of the Thai holiday season. The decision is set to potentially benefit a large number of travellers and commuters expected to be on the move during this period. EXAT said…

However, for the added holiday on July 31 which received approval from the Cabinet, the EXAT clarified that there will be no toll exemption. Since this is not a customary holiday, the standard toll fees will still be in place. This stipulation provides clarity to travellers planning their schedule and budget for the upcoming holidays.

While the EXAT’s move is likely to be welcomed by many, it is also imperative for motorists to adhere to other travel guidelines, considering the safety measures still in place due to the current global health situation. It is not just the fiscal considerations but wellbeing that lies at the core of this undertaking by EXAT.

Notably, whilst these fee exemptions may influence travel decisions and plans for some, they should, in no way, be the only criteria for making such choices. Mobility should be managed wisely, taking into account necessary plot points, including the current health advisories, and not just financial incentives.