Two dead in Nakhon Phanom-Rayong bus crash: Sleep-deprived driver suspected

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A bus crash on the Nakhon Phanom-Rayong route resulted in two fatalities and two injuries. The incident occurred at about 10.30am today. The bus veered off the road and crashed into a concrete barrier on the edge of the motorway.

Traffic investigator Prakarn Pladech from Huay Yai Police Station reported the incident and emergency response units from several agencies rushed to the scene.

The bus, registered under the number 10-7847 Khon Kaen, was operated by Chanchai Tour. It had veered off the road and collided with a concrete barrier on the edge of the motorway before coming to a halt. The impact damaged the front of the bus and the driver’s cabin, resulting in two fatalities and two injured passengers trapped inside, reported KhaoSod.

Emergency workers used cutting equipment to extract two injured men from the wreckage. They were rushed to the Naval Medical Department’s Princess Sirindhorn Hospital and Wat Yan Sangwararam Hospital.

Upon further investigation, two deceased individuals were found inside the bus. One of the deceased was the driver, identified as 53 year old Samreang and the other person, whose identity is yet to be established, was the backup driver.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the bus was on its way to drop off passengers in Rayong province from Nakhon Phanom province. The accident is believed to have taken place when the driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to lose control, veer off the road and collide with the roadside barrier, resulting in the aforementioned fatalities and injuries.

In July, four Chinese passengers suffered serious injuries in a bus accident in the eastern province of Rayong. The remaining 20 passengers, along with the two drivers and a tour guide, were fortunate to escape with mild injuries.

