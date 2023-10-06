Billionaire’s reckless driving leads to car crash, killing two (video)

Photo: by Khaosod.

A catastrophic car crash occurred on the island of Sardinia, Italy, resulting in a fiery collision involving a red Ferrari and a blue Lamborghini.

The incident, which happened on Monday, October 2, was triggered by the two luxury cars attempting to overtake a large white van, leading to a collision that flipped all three vehicles. Tragically, the wealthy occupants of the Ferrari were incinerated at the scene, while the Lamborghini driver now faces a potential seven-year prison sentence for road homicide.

The Lamborghini that sparked this disastrous accident was driven by Vikas Oberoi, an Indian entrepreneur with a net worth of US$3.7 billion, and his wife, Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshua.

The couple were participating in the Supercar Tour held in Sardinia when they attempted to overtake the van. Unbeknownst to them, the Ferrari behind them had the same intention, leading to a fateful collision in the next second.

Following the violent crash, the Indian couple were fortunate enough to survive but the red Ferrari veered off the road and caught fire. The Swiss couple in the car were incinerated on the spot.

Reports indicate that the deceased were a wealthy business couple from Switzerland. The husband, Markus Krautli, owned an international logistics company based in Belgium and Portugal, while his wife worked in human resources for the company.

In response to the incident, Italian prosecutors have launched an investigation into road homicide. If found guilty, Indian businessman Vikas Oberoi, the driver of the Lamborghini, could face up to seven years in prison, reported Sanook.

In related news two weeks ago, a tragic car accident in Thailand resulted in two fatalities, including a mother who held her ten month old son firmly in her arms until her last breath.

The incident, which left many heartbroken, occurred at Phra Phutthabat Namthip Temple, Phu Phan district, Sakon Nakhon province.

