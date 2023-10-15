The EU and ASEAN marked the start of Green Diplomacy Weeks 2023 through a fun run, walk, and cycling event in Jakarta

Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to ASEAN, H.E. Sujiro Seam, the Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community H.E. Ekkaphab Phanthavong and the Ambassador/Permanent Representative of the Republic of the Philippines to ASEAN, H.E. Hjayceelyn Mancenido Quintana, officially launched the start of the EU-ASEAN Green Diplomacy Weeks 2023 today in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Over 300 people, representing officials from ASEAN, the EU and its Member States, youths, and people with special needs, marked the occasion with a symbolic ride, run, and walk along the route of Jalan Sudirman to Gelora Bung Karno, Senayan Jakarta.

The event marked the start of the first region-wide activities for the EU-ASEAN Green Diplomacy Weeks 2023.

EU Delegations across ASEAN are hosting a series of events in ASEAN Member States to enliven the EU Green Diplomacy Weeks 2023, starting from 15 to 22 October 2023.

The series of events is designed to provide a platform for ASEAN youths to actively engage in green transition activities such as interactive discussions on climate change issues, online competitions, workshops on waste segregation and plastic recycling, upcycling, young climate heroes campaign, biodiversity and wildlife education.

The EU Ambassador to ASEAN, H.E. Sujiro Seam, said the European Union is committed to supporting our partners in their respective green transitions, including ASEAN.

“This event shows our commitment to continue working together with ASEAN towards a greener future.

“It is an opportunity to celebrate the progress we have made, and to encourage individuals, communities and organisations to take stronger action in future – to protect, preserve and restore our environment, for now and for future generations.”

Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN, H.E. Ekkaphab Phanthavong, said he is confident that this event will enhance ASEAN-EU collaboration and particularly encourage the public and youth to step up and take bolder climate action for the betterment of ASEAN and the Sustainable Planet.

“I would like to invite everyone to take this opportunity to reflect, engage, and motivate others to join in climate action to ensure a sustainable and resilient ASEAN Community.”

H.E. Hjayceelyn Mancenido Quintana, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of the Republic of the Philippines to ASEAN, who is also Country Coordinator for ASEAN-EU Dialogue Relations, said that climate action is one of the Philippines’ priorities as Country Coordinator for ASEAN-EU Dialogue Relations.

“Climate action and environmental sustainability are also central to ASEAN’s priorities. Each one of us has the ability to make a significant impact to the environment through our own individual actions and steps, and also by inspiring others to follow suit.

“Cycling, taking public transport and other eco-friendly alternatives are small but concrete steps that each of us can take to reduce air pollution.”

First introduced to the public in 2019 as Climate Diplomacy Weeks, this initiative has become a landmark annual event where the EU Delegations and embassies of the EU Member States around the world host events to foster dialogue and cooperation on climate change. Re-named “Green Diplomacy Weeks” as of this year, the event still aims to serve as a platform showcasing success stories and inspire further actions.

Click HERE to see the full rundown of events across the region. According to the schedule, the Plastic Waste Recycling Workshop is happening in Thailand tomorrow, October 16.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.