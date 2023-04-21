Prosecutors requested to charge Kong Salak Plus CEO by DSI

Thailand‘s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has requested that prosecutors bring charges against Panthawat “Nott” Nakwisut, the beleaguered proprietor of the now-defunct Kong Salak Plus online lottery platform, and 16 others for money laundering and gambling offences.

On Friday, DSI detectives submitted their findings to the public prosecutors at the Attorney-General’s Office in Bangkok, situated on Ratchadapisek Road.

Pongsathon Inamnuay, DSI’s anti-narcotics centre director, revealed that the 17 suspects were part of a group of 41 individuals implicated in the case. Four suspects remain in custody, whilst 20 still evade arrest warrants.

Panthawat, commonly known as “Nott Kong Salak Plus,” was the CEO of the once-popular Kong Salak Plus, which ceased operations in February 2023. He faces charges of conspiring in money laundering due to his alleged involvement in delivering winning lottery tickets to a man referred to as “Foey” in order for him to cash in the prizes, totalling 53 million baht.

The sum was then transferred to Panthawat’s bank account. The other 16 suspects reportedly participated in opening bank accounts and withdrawing funds. Consequently, they have all been charged with money laundering and managing gambling services.

DSI will now provide public prosecutors with 34 files containing over 10,000 pages of evidence against the 17 individuals complicit in the alleged offences.

All suspects refuted the charges during questioning. However, DSI detectives procured a cashier’s check as evidence, according to Pongsathon. Although the Kong Salak Plus CEO confirmed the legitimacy of the cashier’s check, he maintained his innocence. Nonetheless, DSI investigators discovered proof that he and the other suspects engaged in criminal behaviour and decided to proceed with the indictment.

Previously, DSI scrutinised suspicious transactions into Panthawat’s bank account, including the aforementioned 53 million baht. Establishing himself as a reliable and quick contact for lottery prize winners, Panthawat would personally deliver prizes to victors at their homes. This endeared him to online lottery users.

More recently, Panthawat founded a political party called “Change” in order to participate in the May 14 general election, taking on the role of Change Party leader.