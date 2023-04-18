Police detain 2 men over RCA Songkran shooting in Bangkok

UPDATE

Two men have been arrested for allegedly committing the shooting at the busy RCA entertainment venue in Bangkok during a Songkran celebration on Sunday. Four people were injured by gunfire and four others were injured trying to flee the scene.

Today at 3pm, police escorted the two suspects – 41 year old Natthanon and 19 year old Natthaphon – from Makkasan Police Station to Ratchada Criminal Court on charges of joint physical harm, violating the Firearms Act by carrying a firearm into public without permission and firing a gun in a public place.

Police asked the court not to grant bail to the two suspects for fear that they will attempt to flee if temporarily released while awaiting trial.

As the police were escorting the suspects into the court, a reporter asked Natthanon, “Who shot the gun?” to which he responded, “I don’t know.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 8 victims injured during RCA Songkran party shooting in Bangkok

Police arrested a gunman in connection with a shooting at a Songkran party in front of Onyx bar at the popular entertainment venue Royal City Avenue (RCA) in Bangkok in the early hours of this morning. Four victims were injured by gunfire, while four others were hurt while trying to flee the scene.

Officers from Makkasan Police Station were notified of the shooting incident at 1am today. Upon investigation, officers discovered six bullet casings scattered at the event space near the entrance.

The four partygoers who were shot were rushed to a nearby hospital. They were identified as a 26 year old man named Aobnithi Puengkheha, a 26 year old woman named Jiraporn Poonsook, a 25 year old man named Natthanon Nonthasood, and a 28 year old man named Thitipoon Supprasert. The identities of the other four victims who were injured while fleeing the scene were not reported.

According to witnesses, the gunman entered the event and began fighting with another man before producing a firearm and firing it into the ground.

The gunman was subsequently apprehended, although his identity and motives have not been released. The suspect is currently being held and questioned at Makkasan Police Station.

RCA is one of Bangkok’s most popular entertainment venues and is a major destination for Songkran festivities. The bar where the shooting occurred is one of the most well-known spots in the area.

Unfortunately, this was not the only incident during the Songkran Festival. Another shooting occurred in the northern province of Prae on Friday, April 14. Three people were killed in that incident, while several others were injured. Moreover, more than 10 victims in the Isaan province of Burriram suffered injuries after two teenage groups crashed on the road where people joined a water fight.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, there were 1,744 road accidents during the Songkran Festival between April 11 and 15, resulting in 197 deaths and 1,738 injuries. Speeding and drunk driving were the primary causes of these accidents.

The Secretary General of the Thai Public Health Ministry, Opas Karnkawinpong, reported that 91% of the serious injuries sustained during the festival were due to individuals not wearing seat belts while travelling.