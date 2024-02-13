Licence to vanish: British fraudster swaps UK for Thailand, leaves cops scratching heads

A British fraudster swapped one resort town in England for another in Thailand to escape being charged with issuing fake driving licences in the UK, leaving the authorities puzzled about his whereabouts for over three years.

Leon Childs, from Southend, found himself embroiled in a web of deceit when Paul Ridden, a 70 year old, allegedly confessed to peddling counterfeit driving licences for £1,500 each over a decade.

Uncovering damning evidence during a search of Ridden’s abode, investigators stumbled upon a trove of incriminating materials: a transparent folder concealed beneath a bed containing eight bogus licence applications, and a notebook cataloguing clients’ names. Among them was Childs, operating under the alias James Luck.

While Ridden admitted to his illicit activities spanning ten years, legal charges against him related specifically to actions since 2017. Found guilty of multiple offences including conspiracy to commit fraud and possession of criminal proceeds, Ridden faced the gavel of Ipswich Crown Court on February 9th, receiving a 15-month prison sentence.

The 36 year old Childs, faced similar charges but eluded justice by absconding to Thailand in 2021, evading apprehension ever since. The court refrained from sentencing him in absentia.

Meanwhile, Marion Wilson, from Glemsford, Suffolk, was also ensnared in the fraud conspiracy. Despite her guilty plea, Wilson received a lenient sentence due to her peripheral involvement. The 73 year old’s defence counsel, Steven Dyble, emphasised her financial struggles and advanced age as mitigating factors.

Follow us on :













Judge Pugh, while granting Wilson an 18-month conditional discharge, issued a stern warning against any potential recidivism, underlining the ramifications of violating the terms, reported Southend Echo.

This narrative underscores the intricate nature of transnational crime and the formidable hurdles faced by law enforcement agencies in their pursuit of suspects across international borders. The fugitive’s evasion serves as a stark reminder of the challenges inherent in combating sophisticated criminal enterprises.