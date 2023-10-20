Chinese couple’s 20-year routine leads to 15 million baht gold theft

Photo: KhaoSod.

A gold shop owner couple who have been transporting 30 kilogrammes of gold back and forth from their home for over 20 years woke up to a shocking gold theft reality – a thief had stolen their gold worth over 15 million baht.

The couple, based in the city of Shuangyashan, Heilongjiang province, China, were under the impression that keeping the gold close was a means of safeguarding it.

The couple, who spent their days meticulously caring for the gold in their shop, would take the jewellery home every evening and return it to the shop in the morning. This routine had been a part of their lives for over two decades.

Local media reports illustrated that the couple transported the gold, valued at over 15 million baht, every day for more than 20 years, believing it to be a safeguard against theft. However, they were taken aback one day when they discovered that all the gold they had been carrying around daily had vanished.

The couple promptly reported the theft to the police. After a few days of inquiry, the police apprehended the suspect, a man surnamed Sun, who had a history of multiple thefts. The thief confessed to stealing the couple’s gold jewellery.

During the search of the suspect’s rented house, the police discovered the recently stolen gold jewellery, along with a hoard of vintage wine, a mink coat, and other items. The thief was made to surrender all the evidence and confess to all the crimes before being taken into the judicial process and charged according to the law reported KhaoSod.

From the suspect’s confession, it was revealed that he had entered the victims’ house early in the morning, using a construction ladder to climb to the fifth-floor balcony.

He had used a knife to open the window and seized the opportunity while the couple were asleep to steal the gold and other items. Although he was scared while committing the gold theft, the imagination of becoming a millionaire encouraged him to take the risk.

