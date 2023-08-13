Wanted suspect in massive robbery captured after daylong pursuit

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In Chachoengsao Province, police captured a wanted suspect after a daylong hunt. The man was wanted for his alleged involvement in a massive robbery, making off with over half a million baht. Upon his arrest, the man immediately collapsed and became incoherent, leading police to transfer him to lockup and proceed with the process of drug testing.

Assistant Police Major Waranon Buranarom, the Chief of the Sanam Chai Khet Police Station, along with officials, apprehended 35 year old Samran Phanprasert yesterday. He had been on the run from an arrest warrant issued by a Prachinburi court. The warrant was issued over a string of homes in the Phanom Sarakham district of the central Thai province. He had reportedly burgled local residences and managed to carry off over 500,000 baht worth of stolen goods in the massive robbery.

The police had been hot on the trail of the suspect since yesterday, tracking him to the Tha Kradan Subdistrict. When they finally managed to catch up with Samran, he was hiding and attempting to evade capture within a rubber plantation at Ban Na Pho. He was taken into custody in the evening to face charges for his massive robbery.

When he was arrested, he seemed to be under immense distress and was barely coherent, seemingly out of it. The suspect was immediately taken to the lockup for drug testing before proceeding with the legal charges.

Follow us on :













Upon the initial probe, it was found that after committing the massive robbery, the suspect fled to Sanam Chai Khet district, hiding between Ban Sung Chareon and Ban Na Pho in Tha Kradan Subdistrict where he was ultimately apprehended.

Robberies seem to be on the rise lately, with police in Bangkok’s Ratchada neighbourhood arresting a Thai man in connection with a failed attempt to rob a bank there. Another Bangkok family awoke to find their home burgled just a few days ago. And a Chon Buri woman was charged after faking a robbery to avoid the massive wrath of her boyfriend for spending a few hundred baht.