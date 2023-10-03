Breaking news: Three shot dead by teenage gunman inside Siam Paragon (video)

UPDATE: Three people have been reportedly shot dead and two are injured by a teenage gunman on the rampage at Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok.

A Thai policeman apprehended the alleged gunman, a 14 year old boy at 5.06pm inside the luxury Siam Paragon Mall in the Thai capital. The gunman on the floor with his hands in cuffs is wearing the same combat trousers as an earlier photo of a man with a gun.

Earlier, an active gunman was reportedly firing shots inside the luxury shopping destination, according to Thai police.

Siam Paragon Mall has been temporarily closed in response to reports of “loud sounds,” with video clips circulating on social media depicting people evacuating the premises. Thai police are en route to the central Bangkok mall but have not yet confirmed any injuries.

Initial accounts suggest that shots from the gunman originated from a restroom on the ground floor. Some shoppers sought refuge inside stores within Siam Paragon.

On Twitter, one user posted a warning…

“There’s a shooting incident in Siam Paragon. To anyone going or planning to go there, please avoid it at this moment. Stay safe everyone.”

Another user shared a video from inside the shopping mall, where the sound of the gunman firing shots could be heard in the background…

“There must be so many people stuck inside.”

Liu Shiying, a Chinese tourist, informed the AP from within the mall that she witnessed people fleeing while hearing reports of someone discharging a firearm.

She mentioned that an alarm sounded within the mall, and the lights abruptly went dark. Currently, she remains in a place of safety within the mall.

“We’re temporarily hiding. Who dares to go out?”

First responders could be seen entering the mall as sirens wailed outside.

Reportedly, the Bangkok Skytrain Siam Station, situated adjacent to the mall, has also been closed, and the identity of the suspect remains unknown.

BREAKING: Thailand police responding to reports of shooting in Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok pic.twitter.com/eG9fx1bxUk — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 3, 2023

Follow us on :













This is a developing story, more news when we have it.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.