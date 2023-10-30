5 Best places for golf in Koh Samui

PHOTO: Santiburi Samui Country Club via Facebook

The best of Koh Samui’s golf courses combine challenging greens and well-maintained fairways that integrate into some of the island’s most beautiful settings. In many of these spots, sweeping beach and forested scenery serve as a backdrop to your swing. However, aside from these there are other more family-friendly courses and driving ranges that let your practice your technique. We’ve listed the top 5 places to play golf in Samui, listed below.

Best Places for Golf in Koh Samui

Santiburi Samui Country Club

Opening hours: Daily, 06:00 – 19:00.

Daily, 06:00 – 19:00. Address: 12/15 Moo 4, Baan Donsai, Tambol Mae Nam, Amphur, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84330 – Google Maps

The 18-hole Santiburi Samui Country Club is widely known as the best golf club in Koh Samui. Located on the island’s northern coast, it offers breathtaking views of white sand beaches and rolling green hills. Furthermore, it has top-notch facilities and has hosted several tournaments. The venue also features a restaurant and bar, as well as a pro golf shop, laundry facilities, and private locker rooms.

Rajjaprabha Dam Golf Course

Opening hours: Daily, 06:00 – 18:00.

Daily, 06:00 – 18:00. Address: 53 Moo 3, Ratchaprapha Dam, Khao Phang, Ban Ta Khun District, Surat Thani 84230 – Google Maps

With beautiful elevation changes and landscapes, Rajjaprabha is another great golf course in Koh Samui. Thanks to its location near Khao Sok National Park, golfers can play in a picturesque and natural setting. Thus, sights of dense jungle and rainforests can be seen at each hole.

This golf course in Koh Samui has superlative layout with some difficult holes. The par 3’s are particularly challenging due to their length. There is a maximum of 5 golfers per group and golf carts can be rented as well. After round amenities include a quaint clubhouse and a restaurant that serves authentic Thai cuisine.

Royal Samui Golf and Country Club

Opening hours: Daily, 07:00 – 18:00.

Daily, 07:00 – 18:00. Address: Bo Put, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84310 – Google Maps

Royal Samui Golf and Country Club is a 9-hole course with a par of 36. This golf course boasts panoramic views of Koh Samui’s beaches and lush greenery. Furthermore, the course’s layout ensures that it remains in good condition as the seasons change. Situated in the hills above Chaweng and Lamai, the course is best suited to experienced golfers due to its challenging holes. Finally, prices are affordable and golf carts can be rented, however, there are no caddies on the course.

Lamai Driving Range

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 19:00.

Daily, 08:00 – 19:00. Address: 22/6 Pracharakpattana Rd, Maret, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84310 – Google Maps

Lamai Driving Range is perfect for those who want to improve their technique or have some golfing fun without travelling around a course. The prices here are affordable, and clubs are available to rent. In addition, the driving range is close to Koh Samui’s Lamai Beach and thus is easy to locate by any golf enthusiast.

Opening hours: Daily, 09:00 – 18:30.

Daily, 09:00 – 18:30. Address: 63/240 Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320 – Google Maps

Okay, this one isn’t really the traditional golf we all know and love, but if you’re looking for something a bit more different and unique, Samui Football Golf is the place to go. Instead of just golf, they offer Footgolf, a game in which you kick a football into a cup in as few shots as possible. It’s a great choice if you’re looking for something fun to do with the whole family.

