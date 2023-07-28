Meet Chef Axel Correa Mancera at MOJJO Rooftop and have an unforgettable dining experience

PHOTO: MOJJO Rooftop

Chef Axel Correa Mancera might just be the name that you add to your list of favourite chefs after you’ve tasted his culinary magic at MOJJO Rooftop, a dining destination like no other in Bangkok. This culinary virtuoso was born in the vibrant nation of Mexico, a place bursting with colour, culture, and of course, a rich culinary heritage.

His passion for Mexican cuisine was ignited in his hometown, Mexico City, from where he embarked on culinary adventures across various top-tier restaurants around the world. And now, here you have him, enchanting the city of Bangkok – dishing out his creations from the mesmerising rooftop of MOJJO.

Axel’s culinary journey

Axel’s talent expanded as he explored various kitchens around the globe. His journey led him to the doors of the first-ever Peruvian restaurant in Doha. Here, he had the honour of working alongside renowned chef Gaston Acurio. Under the guidance of these culinary geniuses, Chef Axel sharpened his skills and ingrained an even more profound understanding of Latin American cuisine.

Not stopping there, Axel then spent time at COYA in Doha. During his tenure at COYA, the restaurant garnered multiple awards for being the best Latin American establishment in town. It’s becoming clear – Chef Axel has this magic touch when it comes to spicy, vibrant cuisine.

A voracious learner, Axel’s passion led him to Dubai and the Maldives. At these countries, he further broadened his culinary outlook and understanding of both Mexican and Peruvian cuisine.

Shaking off the comfort of the familiar, Axel set foot in Bangkok, a city teeming with dynamic tastes and unique ingredients. He relished the challenge and opportunity to work with ingredients that were once foreign to him but are now stars in his gastronomic show. His delightful vision was to marry the bold flavours of Latin American cuisine with the unique Thai produce he discovered.

His plan? To surprise and delight diners at MOJJO Rooftop Bangkok by introducing them to the beauty and complexity of Latin American cuisine, all while respecting and celebrating the rich Thai culinary culture. Basically, he’s sprinkling a bit of Mexico over Thailand, and we’re here for it.

Axel and MOJJO – A culinary match made in heaven

Recently joining the team at MOJJO Rooftop Bangkok, Chef Axel is set to serve guests an authentic and unforgettable culinary experience. Expect surprising twists on Mexican and Peruvian dishes with just a tickle of Thai flavour wafting through. Don’t hold back – dig into his tantalising creations!

MOJJO – The hip Latin haven

With a genuine Latin feel, MOJJO Rooftop is one of Bangkok’s top sky bars. They treat you to a full 360-degree view of the city’s skyline. Moreover, they serve up an array of cocktails featuring your favourite rum and whiskey, an inviting menu of bite-sized South American delicacies, and a cosy cigar bar. Every Thursday to Sunday, enjoy the lively Latin-inspired tunes. Simply put, an evening at MOJJO is a memory in the making.

You can find MOJJO on the 32nd floor of the SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok Em District. It’s the perfect place to level up your dining experience and discover Chef Axel’s standout cooking. Ready for a feast of flavours? Book your table at MOJJO Rooftop Bangkok, and have a dining experience like no other! Simply give them a ring at 02011 1111, or drop an email to dining@skyviewhotel.com or mojjo@skyviewhotel.com.

Follow us on :













Be sure to have a look at their Facebook and Instagram as well to see what’s cooking.

Sponsored