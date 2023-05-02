Rise in Covid-19 inpatients and deaths expected to increase during Thailand’s rainy season

PHOTO: Flickr

The number of Covid-19 inpatients in Thailand increased to 1,811 in the last week of April, up from 1,088 in the previous week. Meanwhile, related deaths doubled from 5 to 10 over the same period, as reported by the Department of Disease Control (DDC). These figures saw a rise two weeks after the Songkran festival in mid-April and are anticipated to increase further when the new school term and rainy season commence this month.

On April 29, there were 157 Covid patients with lung inflammation, a significant increase from 73 on April 22. Additionally, 79 of these new patients were dependent on ventilators, up from 35 previously.

Between January 1 and April 29, Thailand registered 8,383 Covid inpatients and 288 related fatalities. Government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri mentioned on Tuesday that the DDC expects the number of Covid inpatients to soar during the upcoming rainy season, along with influenza outbreaks.

Prof. Dr. Yong Poovorawan, head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, shared on Facebook that the coronavirus has become a seasonal disease and will likely start spreading at the beginning of the rainy season when schools reopen.

Follow us on :













According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast, the country will fully enter the rainy season from the middle of this month. Prof. Dr. Yong also noted that election campaigns, which may attract large crowds, would serve as another factor in the disease’s spread. The dominant variants continue to be linked with Omicron, a variant considered less severe.

The virologist cautioned that the elderly, pregnant women and those with underlying illnesses are more susceptible to becoming seriously ill and/or dying from Covid. He advised those who are vulnerable to receive Covid vaccinations before the rainy season starts.